Sony announces PlayStation Plus game catalogue for June: Check list here

Sony has revealed the list of new titles joining the PlayStation Plus Game Catalogue for June 2025. The updated line-up features a mix of action, strategy, and narrative-driven experiences, with standout additions including FBC: Firebreak, Battlefield 2042, and Deus Ex, among others.

A total of nine games are set to be added to the library this month, all of which will be accessible to subscribers of the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium tiers. The announcement was made via a post on the official PlayStation Blog. According to the post, all the newly added titles will become available for download starting June 17, 2025.

PS Plus Extra Game Catalogue for June FBC: Firebreak- PS5 FBC: Firebreak is a three-player cooperative first-person shooter set in the world of Control. Players take on missions as part of the Bureau’s Firebreak unit during a long-running siege, facing off against strange paranormal threats inside the agency’s headquarters. Teamwork and coordination are key to surviving and restoring order in this multiplayer experience. Battlefield 2042- PS4, PS5 Battlefield 2042 is a multiplayer first-person shooter focused on large-scale combat. It features class-based gameplay, revamped Conquest and Breakthrough modes, and the Battlefield Portal, where players can access and create custom matches using content from past and present Battlefield titles.

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted 2- PS5 Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted 2 is a VR horror game where players take on the role of a new employee at Fazbear Entertainment. Tasks involve managing and maintaining the pizzeria, with familiar scares and eerie challenges throughout. theHunter: Call of the Wild- PS4 TheHunter: Call of the Wild is a realistic hunting simulation set in an expansive open world. Players can explore varied biomes, track diverse wildlife, and hunt solo or with friends using a range of weapons and gear, while accounting for animal behaviour, weather, and terrain.

We Love Katamari Reroll Plus Royal Reverie- PS4, PS5 We Love Katamari Reroll Plus Royal Reverie is a remastered version of the 2005 sequel in the Katamari series. Players roll a growing ball—called a katamari—across varied environments, collecting objects to create new stars. The updated version includes improved visuals, a redesigned UI, and an additional mode where players take on stages as a young King of All Cosmos. Strategic planning is key, as only smaller items can be rolled up until the katamari grows in size.

Eiyuden Chronicles: Hundred Heroes- PS4, PS5 Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is a turn-based role-playing game from the creator of the Suikoden series. Set in the war-torn land of Allraan, it follows two friends caught in conflict with the Galdean Empire. Players can explore a fantasy world inhabited by various races and recruit over 100 characters, each with distinct abilities and backstories. The game blends traditional JRPG mechanics with modern design and features voice-acted dialogue and strategic battles. Train Sim World 5- PS4, PS5 Train Sim World 5 is a railway simulation game that puts players in control of real-world trains across three newly added routes. Drive the Class 350 through the busy West Coast Main Line, navigate the winding Kinzigtalbahn with the ICE-T, or operate commuter services on California’s San Bernardino line using Metrolink locomotives. Each route offers unique challenges, environments, and train models, giving players a detailed and immersive experience in modern rail transport.

Endless Dungeon- PS4, PS5 Endless Dungeon is a mix of roguelite gameplay, tactical shooting, and tower defense mechanics set in a derelict space station. Players, either solo or in co-op, must assemble a team of survivors to escort and protect a crystal bot while navigating procedurally generated rooms swarming with enemies. Strategy is key—place turrets, manage gear, and fight off waves of creatures to reach the station's core. If your squad or bot goes down, the cycle restarts—reload and try again. PS Plus Premium Game Catalogue for June Deus Ex: The Conspiracy- PS4, PS5