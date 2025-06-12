HP unveils maiden device made for 3D video conferencing over Google Beam

HP has unveiled the first hardware designed specifically for Google Beam, Google's new 3D video conferencing platform. Named HP Dimension, the device features a 65-inch 8K light-field display and is equipped with six integrated cameras that capture the user from multiple angles.

Originally previewed at the Google I/O conference last month, Google Beam uses artificial intelligence to convert standard 2D video into immersive 3D visuals on compatible devices. At the event, Google said Beam is designed to make virtual interactions feel as natural and lifelike as in-person conversations.

HP Dimension with Google Beam: Availability

HP confirmed that the HP Dimension with Google Beam will be offered to select customers starting late 2025, priced at $24,999. The Google Beam licence, however, will be sold separately.

HP Dimension with Google Beam: Details

Developed in collaboration with Google, the HP Dimension device integrates 3D imaging, eye contact correction, spatial audio, and adaptive lighting to deliver a deeply immersive video conferencing experience.

According to HP, the six onboard cameras and advanced AI work together to generate a realistic 3D representation of each participant. This is then rendered on the light-field display, preserving depth, size, colour accuracy, and eye alignment.