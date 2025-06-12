GTA online update 'Money Fronts' releasing June 17: All you need to know

Rockstar Games has revealed the next major update for Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online. Titled Money Fronts, the update goes live on June 17 and adds a new money laundering operation located at the Hands On Car Wash. Described by Rockstar as a “low-profile but cash-intensive” set-up, this business will allow players to clean their dirty money.
GTA Online ‘Money Fronts’ update: What to expect
At the core of the update is the new money laundering front at the Hands On Car Wash. With support from character Martin Madrazo, players will connect with new advisors who help them manage the operation, unlock additional fronts, and expand their money laundering empire.
Running the car wash
According to Rockstar, the car wash will not just serve as a front—it will generate passive income. Owning the operation will open up access to other businesses like Smoke on the Water dispensary and Higgins Helitours. These properties, in turn, enhance earnings from a player’s Weed Farm and Air Freight Cargo network.
Illegal activities tied to these operations will generate Heat, attracting unwanted attention. Players will need to tone down their notoriety by engaging in day-to-day business management—posing as legitimate business owners to keep their passive income flowing.
New vehicles and additions
The Money Fronts update also brings a range of new vehicles to the game, including:
- Karin Everon RS
- Woodlander SUVs
- Declasse Tampa GT (Muscle)
- Western Police Bike (with Summer Highway Patrol Outfit)
Gameplay improvements
In addition to new missions and vehicles, several quality-of-life improvements are being introduced:
- The Missile Lock-On Jammer will now support 50 more vehicles.
- Option to skip certain cutscenes when replaying missions.
- Arena Points earnings will now be doubled.
- Increased delay for global signals during public Sell Missions.
- Boxville van will no longer appear in Biker Sell Missions.
- Exclusive perks for GTA+ members
GTA+ subscribers will gain early access to the Overflod Suzume supercar, a second daily spin at the Lucky Wheel in The Diamond Casino and Resort, and additional membership benefits.