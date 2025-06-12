Tech Wrap June 12: Meta AI video editing, WhatsApp AI summaries, GTA Online

Meta has introduced a generative AI-powered video editing feature in its Meta AI app. This tool enables users to stylise short videos by selecting from a range of preset prompts. As stated by the company, these prompts allow for changes in aspects like clothing, backgrounds, and overall aesthetics. The functionality is also accessible via Meta’s Edits app.

WhatsApp is currently testing an AI-based feature that allows users to generate private summaries of unread messages in both individual and group chats. According to WABetaInfo, this tool uses Meta AI and runs within a framework called Private Processing, developed to protect user privacy.

GTA online update 'Money Fronts' releasing June 17 Rockstar Games has announced its next major content update for Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online. Called Money Fronts, this update will go live on June 17 and will include a new money laundering venture located at Hands On Car Wash. Rockstar describes the setup as a “low-profile but cash-intensive” operation, allowing players to clean illicit earnings. WWDC25: Apple iOS 26 update brings stricter child safety features, more Apple has unveiled new tools to improve child protection and parental controls across its platforms. These will roll out later this year with iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS Tahoe 26, watchOS 26, visionOS 26, and tvOS 26. The updates build upon existing features like Screen Time and age restrictions in the App Store, streamlining child account settings and enhancing safety measures for younger users.

HP unveils maiden device made for 3D video conferencing over Google Beam HP has presented its first hardware created for Google Beam, the new 3D video conferencing solution by Google. Known as HP Dimension, the device sports a 65-inch 8K light-field screen and incorporates six built-in cameras to capture multi-angle user footage. Apple Maps in iOS 26 brings design overhaul and personalised navigation Apple has rolled out the developer beta of iOS 26 at WWDC 2025. The new version introduces interface changes to Apple Maps, adopting a Liquid Glass design aesthetic. Key additions include features like Preferred Routes and Visited Places, aimed at delivering more tailored navigation experiences.

OnePlus likely to launch Nord 5, Nord CE 5 next month OnePlus is anticipated to unveil two new smartphones—Nord 5 and Nord CE 5—on July 8, as per a Mint report. Leaked specifications suggest that the Nord 5 will feature the MediaTek Dimensity 9400e chipset, while the Nord CE 5 may be powered by Dimensity 8350. Sony announces PlayStation Plus game catalogue for June: Check list here Sony has published the list of titles joining the PlayStation Plus Game Catalogue for June 2025. The selection includes a mix of genres such as action, strategy, and story-driven games. Notable entries are FBC: Firebreak, Battlefield 2042, and Deus Ex.

Apple's 'haptic trailer' for F1 The Movie offers force feedback on iPhones After showcasing F1: The Movie during WWDC25, Apple has released a unique haptic trailer on the Apple TV+ app. This trailer provides synchronised force feedback when viewed on supported iPhones. The movie, starring Brad Pitt, is co-produced by Apple Original Films. Recruiters shift hiring with focus on skill than degrees: LinkedIn Artificial intelligence is transforming how Indian employers evaluate job seekers, with a growing emphasis on practical skills over academic qualifications. A recent LinkedIn survey revealed that 78% of recruiters now prioritise skills. The trend is especially prominent among global capability centres (85%) and IT firms (71%).

OpenAI eyes India, Saudi, UAE backing in $40 billion AI funding round OpenAI, the developer of ChatGPT, is reportedly in discussions with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, India’s Reliance Industries, and UAE-based MGX for its ongoing $40 billion funding initiative. As reported by The Information, these investors might contribute several hundred million dollars each. Nintendo sells more than 3.5 million units within four days of launch Nintendo has announced that it sold over 3.5 million units of its new Switch 2 console within just four days of launch, making it the company’s fastest-selling gaming hardware. The Kyoto-based company has forecasted sales of 15 million units for the financial year ending next March.