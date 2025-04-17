Thursday, April 17, 2025 | 04:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Gadgets / Samsung Galaxy M56 5G with AI imaging features launched: Price and specs

Samsung Galaxy M56 5G with AI imaging features launched: Price and specs

Starting at Rs 27,999, the Samsung Galaxy M56 5G brings support for Galaxy AI features for imaging such as Nightography, Object Eraser, and more

Samsung Galaxy M56 5G

Samsung Galaxy M56 5G (Image: Amazon)

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2025 | 4:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Samsung has launched the Galaxy M56 5G smartphone in India. Starting at Rs 27,999, the smartphone sports a 6.7-inch sAMOLED Plus display and features a 50MP primary camera. Additionally, the company said that the Galaxy M56 is the slimmest smartphone in its segment bringing premium design upgrades to Samsung’s Galaxy M series. The smartphone boasts several AI-powered image editing tools.
 
Samsung Galaxy M56 5G: Price and availability
  • 8GB + 128GB: Rs 27,999
  • 8GB + 256GB: Rs 30,999
The Samsung Galaxy M56 5G will be available starting April 23, on Samsung’s official website and e-commerce platform Amazon.
 
As for the introductory offer, customers can avail a bank discount of Rs 3,000 on select cards from HDFC Bank.
 
 
Samsung Galaxy M56 5G: Details

Also Read

Samsung One UI 7 update

Samsung delays OneUI 7 update for older generation models yet again: Report

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung announces discounts, bank offers on Galaxy S25 Ultra: Check deals

Samsung's Good Lock app

Finally, Samsung releases 'Good Lock' app for Galaxy devices on Play Store

Samsung One UI 7 update

Samsung pauses One UI 7 rollout over 'serious bug' report: What happened

Samsung Galaxy M56 5G

Samsung Galaxy M56 5G to be launched in India on April 17: What to expect

 
The Samsung Galaxy M56 5G smartphone sports a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED plus display of FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. For imaging, the Galaxy M56 5G features a triple-camera setup, sporting a 50MP primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) accompanied with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP macro lens. At the front, there is a 12MP camera sensor with HDR support.
 
Camera-centric features on the smartphone include the ability to record 4K videos at 30FPS in 10-bit HDR for more natural colours. Other notable imaging features include support for Nightography for better low-light shots, and several AI-powered tools such as Object Eraser, Image Clipper, and Edit Suggestions.
On the software front, the smartphone runs on Android 15 with Samsung’s One UI 7 on top. The company has also promised six years of major OS and security updates. The device packs a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired charging support. The smartphone offers Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection
 
Samsung Galaxy M56 5G: Specifications
  • Display: 6.7-inch sAMOLED Plus, fullHD+, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Exynos 1480
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: up to 256GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary (OIS) + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro
  • Front camera: 12MP
  • Battery: 5000mAh, 45W wired charging support
  • OS: Android 15-based One UI 7
  • Protection: Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+

More From This Section

Moto Book 60 and Moto Pad 60 Pro

Motorola debuts Moto Book 60 laptop, Pad 60 Pro tab in India: Price, specs

Lenovo Legion Tower 5i

Lenovo debuts Legion Tower 5i desktop with RTX 50 series GPUs: Details

HP OMEN MAX 16 laptop

HP launches OMEN MAX 16 gaming laptop with AI performance enhancement tools

Motorola Edge 60 Stylus

Motorola Edge 60 Stylus starts at Rs 22,999: Check specs, features and more

HP OmniBook Ultra 14, HP OmniBook X Flip, HP OmniBook 7, and HP OmniBook 5

HP OmniBook Copilot Plus PCs up for pre-order in Intel, AMD configurations

Topics : Samsung Galaxy Samsung Galaxy smartphones India smartphone market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 17 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayHDFC Q4 Results 2025Infosys Q4 Results 2025Stock Market HolidayWipro Q4 ResultsGood Friday Bank Holiday IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon