Elon Musk's Grok AI chatbot is getting ChatGPT-like memory feature: Details

Elon Musk ’s artificial intelligence company, xAI, is gradually equipping its Grok chatbot with features that bring it closer to competing platforms like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini. The latest update introduces a memory function, allowing Grok to recall earlier interactions and deliver more personalised and context-aware responses.

According to the company, this memory feature is designed to enhance Grok’s ability to understand and respond to individual users based on past conversations. The feature improves the chatbot’s capacity to tailor its replies by building a clearer picture of user preferences over time.

Grok officially announced the update in a post shared on X, stating, “Grok now remembers your conversations. When you ask for recommendations or advice, you’ll get personalized responses.”

In a follow-up post, the chatbot team explained that memories are fully transparent to users, and that they can review and delete specific items. A book icon will appear beneath messages, which users can tap to view or remove remembered content. This functionality is currently limited to the Grok app on iOS, and is expected to arrive soon on the Android app.

Also Read

Also Read: OpenAI releases o3 and o4-mini AI models with native agentic abilities xAI emphasised that the memory feature is entirely optional and that users can manage or disable it at any time through the Data Controls section in the app’s settings.

The memory function is now available in beta across Grok’s official website, as well as its iOS and Android apps. However, it is not currently accessible to users in the European Union or the United Kingdom.