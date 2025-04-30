Wednesday, April 30, 2025 | 03:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Samsung offers up to Rs 16,000 off on smartphones in limited-period deals

From May 1, Samsung will offer deals on select Galaxy A, M and F-series models, with up to Rs 16,000 off on the Galaxy A55 5G

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

South Korean consumer electronics company Samsung’s India unit has announced limited-period deals on select smartphones from its Galaxy A, M and F series. The sale will begin on May 1, and the deals will be available on Samsung’s official website and on ecommerce platforms Amazon India and Flipkart. The highlight of the sale is the Galaxy A55 5G, which will be available at Rs 26,999, down from its original launch price of Rs 42,999, marking a discount of Rs 16,000.

Samsung sale deals: Details

Samsung Galaxy A-series
 
The Galaxy A35, which was launched at Rs 33,999 onwards, will be made available at a discounted price of Rs 19,999.
 
 
The Galaxy A55 5G, which was originally priced at Rs 42,999, will be available at Rs 26,999 during this sale.
 
Samsung Galaxy F-series

The Galaxy F16 5G, which was launched at Rs 15,999, will be available at Rs 10,749.
 
The Galaxy F06 5G, launched at Rs 12,999, will be up for grabs at Rs 8,199.
Samsung Galaxy M-series
 
The Galaxy M35 5G, which was launched at Rs 24,499, will be available for purchase at Rs 13,999.
 
The Galaxy M16 5G, launched at Rs 15,999, will be available for purchase at Rs 10,749.
 
The Galaxy M06 5G, launched at Rs 11,499, will be available at Rs 8,199.
In related news, Samsung on April 29 announced that it will expand access to the Gemini AI assistant from the side button—previously available only on its flagship Galaxy S-series—to select models in the Galaxy A-series.
 
This integration will replace Samsung’s own AI assistant, Bixby, which previously launched through the same side button. Thanks to Samsung’s partnership with Google, pressing and holding the power button on supported Galaxy A-series devices will soon summon Gemini instead of Bixby.
 
Notably, the Galaxy A-series models that Samsung is offering deals on are on the list and set to get the new experience in early May. Other eligible models are Galaxy A56 5G, A55 5G, A54 5G, A36 5G, A35 5G, A34 5G, A26 5G, A25 5G, A25e 5G and A24 – running One UI 7.

First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

