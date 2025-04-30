WhatsApp's AI requests to be processed on cloud using private compute: Meta

Meta has announced that it will soon enable cloud-based processing for artificial intelligence (AI) features on WhatsApp. These new capabilities — including summarising unread messages and providing writing suggestions — will be rolled out while upholding WhatsApp’s security and privacy standards, the company said.

To ensure privacy while processing user data on the cloud, Meta has introduced a system called Private Processing. Described as a confidential computing infrastructure, Private Processing allows AI requests to be handled in a protected cloud environment. The system mirrors Apple’s Private Cloud Compute (PCC), introduced last year for its Apple Intelligence suite, which processes complex user requests while preserving data privacy.

Meta’s Private Processing: How it works

According to Meta, Private Processing allows AI tools to function securely without exposing personal user data. The system creates a confidential virtual environment in the cloud, ensuring that tasks such as message summarisation and writing suggestions are processed without access to the actual content by Meta or any third party.

Meta outlines the process as follows

When a user requests an AI function — such as summarising chats — WhatsApp sends the request to Meta’s cloud servers.

The system verifies that the request is coming from an authentic WhatsApp app on a legitimate device.

The request is then encrypted and anonymised, ensuring Meta cannot identify the user or the origin of the request.

Once the request reaches Meta’s servers, it is processed inside a confidential virtual machine (CVM). Meta claims that no one, including the company itself, can view the contents being processed.

The response — such as a message summary — is encrypted and sent back to the user’s device. Only the originating device can decrypt and read the result.

Meta states that it does not retain messages after processing is completed.

Private Processing: Availability

Meta said it will begin rolling out Private Processing in the coming weeks. The first features to use the system will include AI-generated message summaries and writing suggestions. The company plans to expand the use of this privacy-preserving technology to more AI features in future updates.