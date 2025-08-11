Monday, August 11, 2025 | 09:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Garena Free Fire Max: August 11 redeem codes to win various in-game rewards

Garena Free Fire Max: August 11 redeem codes to win various in-game rewards

Garena Free Fire Max has unveiled redeem codes for August 11. Players can follow the step-by-step guide below to win exclusive in-game rewards

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes August 11

Garena Free Fire Max

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Garena Free Fire Max has rolled out a set of redeem codes for August 11, offering players a chance to unlock exclusive items such as limited-edition outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, and more.
 
These codes are time-sensitive and have a limited number of redemptions, so it’s recommended to claim them quickly before they expire.
 
Check out the active codes below, along with a simple guide on how to redeem them and grab your rewards.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by InsideSport, active redeem codes for August 11 are:
  • F5A9S3D7F1G4H8J2
  • F8S3D7F4G1H5J9K2
  • F5H9J1K8L4P2O6I3
  • F4Q8W2E6R1T5Y9U3
  • F3L7P2O6I4U8Y1T5
  • F9A4S8D2F6G3H7J1
  • F8L3P7O1I5U9Y2T6
  • F7A1S5D9F2G6H3J7
  • F3H8J4K1L7P5O2I9
  • F6Q1W5E9R3T7Y2U4
  • F2Q7W1E5R9T3Y6U4
  • F1L5P9O3I7U2Y4T8
  • F1Z5X9C3V7B2N6M8
  • F6Z1X5C2V8B4N9M3
 

Also Read

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: August 8 redeem codes to win skins, and diamonds

BGMI

BGMI drops August 7 redeem codes: How to win PP-19 Bizon Swanky skin

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: August 7 redeem codes to win in-game rewards, more

BGMI

BGMI releases August 6 redeem codes: How to win 'Secret Legacy Backpack'

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: August 6 redeem codes to win weapon diamonds, skins

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use

  • Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
  • Log in using your preferred platform — Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
  • Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
Once a Free Fire Max redeem code is used successfully, the rewards are delivered straight to the player’s in-game mail. Any diamonds or gold included are instantly added to the account.
 
These codes can unlock time-limited content like Rebel Academy costumes, Revolt Weapon Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other exclusive cosmetic items.
Keep in mind that each code has a daily limit of 500 redemptions and usually remains active for only twelve hours, so it’s best to claim them without delay.

More From This Section

Tech Wrap August 8

Tech Wrap Aug 8: OpenAI GPT-5, Asus Vivobook S16, Grok Imagine now free

WhatsApp Poll

WhatsApp: How to create polls in group chats on Android and iOS platforms

Apple MacBook Pro with M4 family of chips

Apple MacBook Pro 2026 may get OLED display, iPhone-like Dynamic Island

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 series gets support for Google Gemini AI: Report

Galaxy Z Flip 7

Samsung offers cashback, no-cost EMI on Galaxy Z Flip 7, Flip 7 FE: Details

Topics : online games online gaming Gaming

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayAll Time Plastics IPOQ1 Result TodayTata Motors Q1 ResultsBreaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon