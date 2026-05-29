Google has announced that users in India can now upload videos to Gemini and edit them using Gemini Omni, the company's latest multimodal AI model. The new model allows users to transform videos using natural language prompts, making it possible to modify scenes, change visual styles, add new elements, or refine clips without relying on traditional video editing software.

Gemini Omni was first introduced at Google's annual developer conference, Google I/O 2026, alongside the Gemini 3.5 family of AI models. Google described Omni as a cinematic video generation and editing model capable of understanding text, images, audio, and video inputs along with real-world physics concepts. According to the company, users can upload existing videos, photos, drawings, or reference material and then use conversational prompts to create or edit videos while maintaining visual consistency across multiple changes.

How to edit videos with Gemini Omni Google has shared the following steps for users in India: Upload a video from your device or saved files

Tell Gemini what changes you want to make

Let Gemini Omni edit and transform the video

Review and save the final version The feature is available through the Gemini app and the web version of Gemini. ALSO READ: Apple may rely on Google Cloud, Nvidia compute to power some AI features Gemini Omni: What’s new Google said Gemini Omni combines the company's AI reasoning capabilities with advanced content creation tools. The model can work with multiple input formats—including text prompts, images, videos, and voice references to generate a single video output. According to Google, the system uses its understanding of the real world to create more coherent and visually consistent results.

One of Gemini Omni's key features is conversational video editing. Instead of using traditional editing tools, users can simply describe the changes they want through natural language prompts. Google also noted that the model remembers previous instructions, helping maintain consistency in scenes, characters, and visual elements across multiple edits. Edit videos using natural language: Users can edit videos simply by typing prompts, while Gemini Omni keeps scenes, characters, and physics consistent across changes.

Transform scenes and environments: Users can modify specific parts of a video or completely change the overall setting and visual style.

Change actions inside videos: Gemini Omni can alter what is happening in a scene, add new characters or objects, and reimagine moments differently.

Refine videos over multiple edits: Users can continue making changes across multiple prompts without losing continuity from the original scene. According to Google, Omni is also designed to better understand real-world concepts like Physics’s gravity, movement, and fluid dynamics, helping generate scenes that appear more realistic. The company said the model combines Gemini’s knowledge of science, history, and culture with visual generation tools to create more context-aware and meaningful storytelling experiences rather than simply generating clips based on pattern matching. Google highlighted several video editing capabilities coming with Gemini Omni:According to Google, Omni is also designed to better understand real-world concepts like Physics’s gravity, movement, and fluid dynamics, helping generate scenes that appear more realistic. The company said the model combines Gemini’s knowledge of science, history, and culture with visual generation tools to create more context-aware and meaningful storytelling experiences rather than simply generating clips based on pattern matching.

Users can also upload drawings, reference photos, or existing footage and use them as the foundation for AI-generated scenes. According to the company, Omni can also apply visual styles, motion effects, and scene transitions based on either uploaded references or written prompts. ALSO READ: Spotify updates app with bulk playlist actions, mobile folders, and more Additionally, Google said that users will be able to create a digital version of themselves using their own voice and appearance. The company added that voice references will be supported initially for audio-based inputs, while broader audio support will arrive later. Transparency As part of its responsible AI push, Google confirmed that all videos created using Gemini Omni will include its invisible SynthID digital watermark. According to the company, users will also be able to verify whether a video was generated using Gemini Omni through tools integrated into the Gemini app, Chrome and Google Search.