Google has started rolling out new capabilities to its AI Mode in Search in India that focus on helping users book restaurant reservations more easily. The feature allows users to search, compare and reserve tables through a single query instead of switching between multiple apps or websites. For this, Google has partnered with the likes of Swiggy, Zomato and EazyDiner.

AI Mode in Search works as a conversational search tool, showing detailed, AI-generated responses directly on the results page while also surfacing real-time availability from different platforms.

AI Mode now helps with restaurant bookings

With the update, users can now ask more detailed and specific queries when looking to book a table. For example, instead of simply searching for “restaurants near me,” users can include multiple preferences such as number of people, date, time, location and type of cuisine.

AI Mode then processes this request and scans across different platforms to find available options in real time. It presents a list of restaurants that match the criteria, along with available reservation slots. Users are then directed to the booking page to complete the reservation. Google said that it removes the need to manually check multiple apps or websites, making the process quicker and more streamlined. ALSO READ: Vivo to launch T5 Pro 5G with 9020 mAh battery on April 15: What to expect How it works behind the scenes According to Google, the feature relies on a combination of systems working together. Google said that the feature uses its AI models along with live web browsing capabilities of Project Mariner, direct brand integrations on Search to gather up-to-date information. It also pulls data from its Knowledge Graph and integrates with services like Google Maps. In India, Google said that the system connects with platforms such as EazyDiner, Swiggy and Zomato to access restaurant listings and availability.