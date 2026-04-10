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Instagram rolls out stricter restrictions for teenagers in India: Details

Meta has introduced stricter controls for teen users in India, with new content filters and parental settings on Instagram

Instagram expands teen accounts inspired by 13+ content ratings (Image: Meta)

Instagram expands teen accounts inspired by 13+ content ratings (Image: Meta)

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

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Meta has announced the expansion of Instagram’s updated Teen Accounts experience in India, introducing a revised 13+ content setting aimed at showing age-appropriate content by default. The company said teens under 18 will automatically be placed in this setting and will not be able to opt out without parental permission.
 
According to Meta, the update is designed to ensure that the type of content teens see on Instagram is broadly similar to what would be allowed in a movie rated for ages 13 and above, while continuing to minimise exposure to sensitive material.
 
The company said that the updated Teen Account features have begun rolling out gradually in India and will be made available more widely over the coming months.
 

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Updated content guidelines based on 13+

Meta said it has refined its content policies for Teen Accounts by aligning them with widely recognised 13+ movie rating standards and incorporating parent feedback. Under the updated system, Instagram will continue to restrict or avoid recommending content such as sexually suggestive material, graphic visuals and adult-related posts.
 
In addition, the company said it will now further limit exposure to content featuring strong language, risky stunts and material that could promote harmful behaviour, including posts involving marijuana-related items.

Stricter controls across accounts, search and recommendations

The company said it has strengthened protections across different parts of the platform using updated technology. Teen users will no longer be able to follow or interact with accounts identified as sharing age-inappropriate content, and such accounts will also be restricted from contacting teens. Meta added that search results for a broader set of sensitive or mature terms, including topics like alcohol or gore, will be blocked, even if misspelt.
 
Meta said these restrictions will extend across recommendations, feeds, stories and comments. Teens will not be able to view or engage with content that violates the updated guidelines, even if it is shared by accounts they already follow. Additionally, links to such content sent via direct messages will not open for teen users. The company also noted that its AI systems have been updated to ensure responses remain appropriate for users in the 13+ category.

New ‘Limited Content’ setting for additional parental control

Alongside the updated default setting, Meta has introduced a new “Limited Content” option for parents who want stricter controls. The company said this setting will filter out more content from a teen’s experience and will also restrict interactions such as viewing, leaving or receiving comments on posts.

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First Published: Apr 10 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

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