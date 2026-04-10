Google Pixel 11 may get Samsung's latest display tech before Apple iPhones

Google’s next-generation Pixel 11 series could bring a notable display upgrade, with a new report suggesting the devices may use Samsung’s upcoming M16 OLED panels. According to a report by Android Authority, citing ETNews, these panels are also expected to feature on Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro models, indicating a shared shift to newer display technology across flagship devices.

The report notes that the M16 panels could deliver improvements in brightness, colour output and power efficiency compared to current-generation screens.

If accurate, the Pixel 11 lineup could be among the first smartphones to adopt Samsung’s latest display panels, given Google’s recent August launch timeline, which typically precedes Apple’s September iPhone releases. Current flagship devices such as the Pixel 10 Pro and iPhone 17 series are said to use older M14 OLED panels. Interestingly, Samsung’s own Galaxy S-series devices may adopt the newer panels later, with the Galaxy S27 lineup expected to arrive after competing devices already transition to the updated display technology.