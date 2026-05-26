Google fixes Chromecast glitch after outage sparks forced upgrade concerns

Google’s first-generation Chromecast briefly stopped working for several users last week, sparking concerns online that the company may have intentionally disabled the ageing streaming device to force upgrades to newer generations. However, Google later confirmed to Ars Technica that the disruption was caused by a temporary technical issue and not the end of support for the device.

What happened

According to a report by Ars Technica, users across platforms such as Reddit complained that their Chromecast devices suddenly failed to cast content from apps including YouTube, Chrome, and Paramount+. The issue reportedly affected multiple first-generation Chromecast units simultaneously, leading many users to believe that Google had remotely bricked the device to push upgrades to newer streaming hardware.

Several users reportedly claimed that casting stopped functioning entirely despite the devices working earlier without issues. For the uninitiated, the original Chromecast, launched in 2013, officially lost software support in 2023 but continues to remain in use across many households due to its simple plug-and-cast functionality. READ: Apple's gen AI website points to Siri overhaul ahead of WWDC 2026: Report Google says issue has been fixed As per the report, Google Home senior product manager Sahana Mysore confirmed that the company had identified the root cause behind the disruption and resolved the issue. Google stated that the problem temporarily impacted casting functionality for some first-generation Chromecast users earlier this week.