Google lists Desktop Camera app on Play Store ahead of Android for PC debut

Google has released a new app called Desktop Camera. The app is available on the Google Play Store with little explanation from the company, suggesting it may be meant for a new category of devices that are yet to launch.

According to the Play Store listing, “Desktop Camera is a simple camera app intended for large-screen devices”. Google’s description offers little detail, stating only, “Never miss a moment with the Desktop Camera,” without explaining supported devices or features.

Google’s Desktop Camera app: What’s it

Google has shared screenshots on the Play Store showing a simple interface. The app includes a shutter button, a photo and video mode toggle, and a small settings menu. According to a report by 9To5Google, the layout looks like a stripped-down version of the camera app found on Pixel phones, but adapted for use on a larger display rather than a handheld device.

According to the report, the app may be intended for Android-powered PCs. Google has previously said that Android PCs are expected to arrive later this year, and a basic camera app would make sense as part of a desktop-style Android experience. The app does not appear to be designed for phones or tablets, further supporting this possibility. According to the report, the interface shown in the app’s screenshots closely resembles ChromeOS. The placement of the app drawer, quick settings, and system icons is similar to what is seen on a Chromebook. However, some usual elements, such as the file manager in the bottom dock, are missing. This suggests it could be a newer version of Android’s desktop interface than the one seen earlier in January, with the absence of a visible status bar standing out as a key difference.