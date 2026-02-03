Samsung Galaxy S26 series may go with Qi2 charging without magnets: Details

Samsung Galaxy S26 series may not feature magnets for Qi2 wireless charging. Earlier there were reports suggesting that Samsung will integrate Qi2 magnets into the Galaxy S26 series smartphones rather than integrating it in phone cases. However, according to 9To5Google, citing a Dutch online retailer called NieuweMobiel, images of first-party Samsung cases for the Galaxy S26, S26 Plus and S26 Ultra in magnetic and non-magnetic options have surfaced on the web. The Galaxy S26 series is expected to launch on February 26 in select markets.

The report added that the existence of the non-magnetic case from Samsung rules out the possibility of native Qi2 support. For the uninitiated, integrated magnets in smartphones allows proper alignment with supported wireless chargers and third party accessories. Without native Qi2 magnets, the Galaxy S26 will require magnetic cases for proper accessory support.

Notably, rivals like Apple and Google offer built-in Qi2 compatibility in their iPhones and Pixel phones, respectively. ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy F70e with 6000mAh battery to be launched on Feb 9: Know more Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra’s S Pen As per NieuweMobiel, images of the S Pen for the Galaxy S26 Ultra have also surfaced, revealing a design change. Unlike previous Galaxy S Ultra models, the stylus will be offered only in black and white colour options. The tip of the S Pen, however, will match the handset’s expected colour variants, which include Cobalt Violet, Black Shadow, White Shadow, and Galactic Blue.

Earlier Galaxy S Ultra devices typically shipped with an S Pen finished entirely in the same colour as the phone, making this a clear departure from Samsung’s usual approach. Despite the change in colour treatment, the S Pen is said to retain its familiar physical button and the click mechanism at the top. However, akin to the Galaxy S25 Ultra, there is a possibility that the stylus with S26 Ultra won’t have any Bluetooth with features like Air Actions for camera control either. ALSO READ: Apple offers education savings and no-interest EMI on select Macs and iPads Samsung Galaxy S26 series: What to expect Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S26 series, expected to feature three models: Galaxy S26, S26 Plus and S26 Ultra, may bring satellite-based communication features, including messaging and emergency SOS, according to FCC filings spotted by 9To5Google. The listings suggest that all three models support satellite connectivity standards such as Supplemental Coverage from Space (SCS) and Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN), allowing users to stay connected in areas without cellular coverage. If enabled, this would put Samsung’s next flagship lineup on par with similar satellite features already offered on recent Pixel and iPhone models.