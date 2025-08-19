Garena Free Fire Max: August 19 redeem codes to win diamonds, more rewards

Garena Free Fire Max has released a batch of redeem codes for August 19, giving players access to exclusive rewards like special outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, and other in-game items.

Since these codes come with expiry limits and restricted redemptions, it’s best to use them at the earliest before they run out.

Listed below are the working codes along with a step-by-step guide to help you claim and collect your rewards.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by InsideSport, active redeem codes for August 19 are:

FFSKTXVQF2NR

FFRSX4CYHLLQ

FPUS5XQ2TNZK

FFNFSXTPVQZ9

FVTCQK2MFNSK

NPTF2FWSPXN9

RDNAFV2KX2CQ

FF6WN9QSFTHX

FF4MTXQPFDZ9

FYHJMKRT76HYR56C

FTDRU7HY5R6FEDG3

FKY89OLKJFH56GRG

FUTYJT5I78OI78F2

F6Y6FHRTJ67YHR57

FR4HII9FT5SDQ2HS

FOGFUYJN67UR6OBI

FBVFTYJHR67UY4IT

FYHJTY7UKJT678U

FTGBHDTRYHB56GRK

FYH6JY8UKY7JYGFH

FUKTY7UJIE56RYHI

FV7CYTGDRTUNMJEK

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.

Log in using your preferred platform — Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.

Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box. When a Free Fire Max redeem code is claimed, the rewards are sent directly to the player’s in-game mailbox. If the code contains diamonds or gold, they are credited instantly to the account. Players can unlock exclusive, time-limited rewards such as Rebel Academy outfits, Revolt Weapon Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other cosmetic upgrades through these codes.