Wednesday, December 31, 2025 | 11:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Social Viral / Last sunrise of 2025 photos go viral as X users welcome New Year 2026

Last sunrise of 2025 photos go viral as X users welcome New Year 2026

Newyear countdown: Ahead of New Year's 2026, X users are sharing pictures of the last sunrise of 2025, which have caught people's attention. These pictures provide a peaceful moment on New Year's Eve

Last sunrise of 2025

Last sunrise of 2025

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2025 | 11:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

New Year 2026 countdown time start soon: On December 31, people on X (previously Twitter) posted pictures from various cities and towns, making the final sunrise of 2025 a widely shared moment throughout India.
 
These pictures provide a serene pause before the thrill of midnight countdowns and festivities to greet New Year's Day 2026 as the nation gets ready for New Year's Eve 2025.
 
Wishes for the New Year were all over X's social media feeds. Many people expressed thanks for 2025 and described it as a reminder of resilience, personal development, and lessons learned.

Last sunrise of 2025 photos

Across the country, the last sunrise of 2025 became more than a moment of light; it became a shared cultural snapshot. The trend highlights how a simple dawn can bring people together even in a nation full of New Year's enthusiasm, marking the change from 2025 to 2026 with thankfulness, hope, and peaceful anticipation.
   
As the first rays of sunrise slowly arrived on the horizon, the footage shows sizable groups standing along the waterfront, many of them holding out cell phones and cameras.

Also Read

Solar Flares

Kodaikanal data helps scientists unravel one of Sun's enduring mysteries

PM modi ram temple, ayodhya

PM Modi leads X engagement with 8 of India's 10 most-liked tweets

winter hormones reproductive health

How winter's hormonal shifts and low sunlight affect reproductive health

Elon musk, musk, Elon

EU fines Musk's X €120 mn as clash with US over free speech rules deepens

x, Twitter

X's new location feature exposes many US political accounts as foreign-run

 
According to images released by the news agency ANI, hundreds of people flocked to the Kanyakumari beach early on Wednesday morning to see the final sunrise of 2025. 

More about the final sunrise of 2025

As the sky starts to brighten in shades of orange and gold, the video shows people gathered in groups along the rocky shoreline and open viewing spots, facing the sea in almost complete silence. At the southernmost tip of India, several tourists can be seen documenting the event as others silently observe the last dawn of the year.
 
The town's year-end significance is highlighted by the images, which show early morning arrivals to gain waterfront vantage locations. The sun is fully visible above the horizon at the end of the ANI video, illuminating the beach and the crowd to witness the moment. 
 
The dawn, which was merely documented by mobile cameras and silent observation along the Kanyakumari shore, served as a symbolic farewell to 2025 for many in attendance.

More From This Section

social trends, viral trends, trends

From Labubu madness to Nano Banana: Internet trends that defined 2025

Robot dog spotted in Bengaluru Street

Robot dog 'PARAM' walks down Bengaluru Street, stuns locals; watch video

Varanasi family tree turns into 'Diaper Dump', netizens react

Varanasi's 'diaper tree' video shocks internet, sparks civic sense debate

Sam Altman

OpenAI's Sam Altman joins '6-7' trend: What it means, where it originated

Bride's father wearing QR code at a Kerala wedding

Bride's father wears QR code shirt to receive cash gifts at Kerala wedding

Topics : Sun Twitter Viral video

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 31 2025 | 11:00 PM IST

Explore News

Warren Buffett RetireStocks to Watch TodayVodafone idea ShareTop IPO Gainers 2025Stocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayIMD Weather AlertIs Bank Holiday on 1 Jan 2026Tech Layoffs 2025Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon