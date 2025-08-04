Google enables 'Deep Think' mode in Gemini: What is it, how it works, more

Google is rolling out the Gemini 2.5 Deep Think mode to AI Ultra subscribers. Previewed at the I/O 2025 conference, Deep Think in Gemini can generate multiple, “parallel streams of thought” simultaneously. According to Google, this parallel thinking technique enables Gemini to generate many ideas at once and consider them side by side — similar to how people think — before refining, combining, or revising them to arrive at the best possible answer.

Additionally, Deep Think mode extends “thinking time,” allowing the AI to explore various hypotheses before settling on “creative solutions” to complex problems.

What Gemini Deep Think mode can do

Google says Deep Think is designed for tasks that demand creativity, strategic thinking, and a step-by-step refinement process. In one demonstration, the company asked Gemini to generate HTML code for a detailed animation of a hyper-realistic pagoda. When comparing the outputs from different Gemini models, the Deep Think version delivered a more visually appealing result with greater design complexity and finer details. According to Google, Deep Think can assist users in several key areas: Enhancing both visual appeal and functionality in web development.

Generating and evaluating mathematical conjectures or interpreting dense scientific research.

Solving complex programming challenges that require strategic planning and an understanding of trade-offs like time complexity. Availability of Gemini 2.5 Deep Think mode