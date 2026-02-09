Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 6300 launched: Check specs

Samsung has launched the Galaxy F70e 5G smartphone in India, its first model in the recently introduced Galaxy F70 lineup. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, the smartphone sports a 6.7-inch HD+ display of a 120Hz refresh rate. According to the company, the smartphone is aimed at Gen Z users, with a focus on the camera for everyday content creation and sharing.

Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G: Price and variants

4GB RAM +128GB storage: Rs 12,499 (Including Bank offer)

6GB RAM +128GB storage: Rs 13,999 (Including Bank offer)

Colours: Limelight Green, Spotlight Blue

Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G: Availability and offers

ALSO READ: Apple may launch iPhone 17e, more MacBook Pro models in Feb: What to expect Samsung said the Galaxy F70e 5G will go on sale from February 17 via Samsung’s official website, Flipkart and select retail stores. Customers can avail an additional Rs 500 discount for a limited time.

Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G: Details

Samsung Galaxy F70e features a 6.7-inch HD+ display of 120Hz refresh rate and 800 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone boasts an 8.2mm thick body with a leather-finish back and a key island design on the side. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor coupled with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G features a dual rear-camera setup, sporting a 50MP main sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. The primary rear camera features an f/1.8 aperture, while the depth sensor is offered to create background blur in portrait shots. On the front, the smartphone sports an 8MP camera sensor.

The Galaxy F70e 5G packs a 6,000mAh battery. The phone supports 25W wired charging. The company claims the smartphone will last up to two days on a single charge. The Galaxy F70e 5G runs on the latest One UI 8 based on Android 16. The company promises six generations of OS and six years of security updates. The smartphone comes with an IP54 rating for water and dust resistance.

ALSO READ: Google likely to expand Quick Share-AirDrop interoperability beyond Pixels The Samsung Galaxy F70e also comes with Samsung Knox Vault, a security system designed to keep financial and personal data protected from malware and hardware-level attacks. The company said that the feature has received an Evaluation Assurance Level 5+ (EAL5+) certification.

Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G: Specifications