Telegram's Android app gets Apple-style 'Liquid Glass' design: What's new

Telegram is reportedly rolling out a major redesign for its Android app, introducing a new look inspired by Apple’s Liquid Glass design style. According to 9To5Google, the update introduces changes to navigation, layout and visual styling, including a new bottom navigation bar, transparent user interface elements and updated menus. The update brings changes across the app, making it one of Telegram’s biggest interface refreshes on Android to date. The redesign is said to be arriving with Telegram for Android version 12.4.0, which is currently rolling out widely through the Play Store.

Telegram’s Liquid Glass interface on Android

According to the report, the update builds on design changes introduced in late 2025 but extends the Liquid Glass-inspired look more evenly across the app. As reported, Telegram has introduced a new four-tab bottom navigation bar on Android. The tabs include Chats, Contacts, Settings and Profile, and the bar remains visible even when users scroll. The layout is reportedly similar to what iOS users are already familiar with. Transparent and glass-like UI elements are also more prominent, especially when the app is used in light mode.

Another major change involves navigation. The report noted that Telegram has removed the hamburger-style side menu entirely. Features that were previously accessed through that menu, such as creating a new group, are now available through a three-dot overflow menu located at the top-right corner of the chats screen. This change is reportedly intended to simplify navigation, though it represents a clear shift from Telegram’s earlier Android-focused design choices.

Telegram had already rolled out full support for Liquid Glass on iOS earlier this year, and the Android redesign reportedly appears to follow that same visual direction. However, 9To5Google mentioned that early reactions from users have reportedly been mixed, with some expressing dissatisfaction over the new layout and the removal of familiar navigation options. The update suggests that Telegram is continuing to move towards a more unified design across platforms, even if that means adopting design cues more commonly associated with iOS.

Telegram’s Android app has reportedly adopted Apple’s Liquid Glass design style, bringing several visual changes across the interface. The update introduces rounded cards throughout the app, along with blurred and translucent backgrounds that create a layered, glass-like effect. Icons and spacing have been softened for a cleaner, more readable layout.

What is Apple’s Liquid Glass design

Introduced with iOS 26, Apple’s Liquid Glass design is a visual style focused on translucency and motion. It uses transparent layers, subtle reflections and smooth animations that react to user actions and movement. The design refresh applies across the system, updating elements such as buttons, sliders, menus and navigation bars. In this approach, app icons and widgets appear transparent or semi-transparent, creating a more glass-like look.