Tuesday, October 07, 2025 | 11:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / OpenAI DevDay: ChatGPT gets mini apps, fictional characters coming to Sora

OpenAI DevDay: ChatGPT gets mini apps, fictional characters coming to Sora

OpenAI DevDay: ChatGPT now hosts mini apps, Sora plans fictional character cameos, and AMD joins OpenAI as a core compute partner

OpenAI

Image: Bloomberg

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

Listen to This Article

OpenAI on October 6 held its DevDay event where it unveiled a range of innovations that are aimed to transcend ChatGPT from an AI chatbot to a kind of an operating system. The head of ChatGPT, Nick Turley, said that soon OpenAI might become something that feels like an operating system. Among the notable announcements are the integration of third-party apps in ChatGPT, and provision to let users collaborate with fictional characters in videos generated through its video and audio generation app Sora. 
 
Additionally, OpenAI also announced a strategic partnership with AMD, a company that designs and develops computing hardware, including central processing units (CPUs), graphics processing units (GPUs), and SoCs (System-on-Chips).
 

OpenAI DevDay: Highlights

Mini apps inside ChatGPT

Users can now chat with applications like Spotify, Canva, Figma, Coursera, Zillow, and Expedia inside ChatGPT itself. They simply have to type the name of the application they want to interact with in the chat normally in the prompt and that particular app will be answering their prompt then.
 
For example, one can ask Spotify to find the most streamed songs in India this month, and Spotify will come up with a list of songs that would have been streamed the most on the platform. When Business Standard verified this independently, mini apps like Canva and Spotify were working inside ChatGPT itself. 
 
Apart from the aforementioned, there are several other apps coming to ChatGPT that OpenAI has confirmed, including Uber, DoorDash, Instacart, OpenTable, Target, Peloton, Tripadvisor, and AllTrails.

Also Read

OpenAI

OpenAI now lets ChatGPT users connect with Spotify, Zillow in app

OpenAI's latest funding round has drawn interest from the three most valuable tech companies, underscoring how vital the artificial intelligence startup is to the broader industry.

AMD signs multi-year AI chip supply deal with ChatGPT creator OpenAI

ChatGPT

ChatGPT down: Thousands of users unable to use OpenAI's popular AI tool

Jony Ive, Sam Altman, io, OpenAI

OpenAI, Jony Ive's maiden AI device project hits technology hurdles: Report

Sam Altman

Why Sam Altman is offering studios 'opt-in' control over Sora content

 
Furthermore, according to The Verge, OpenAI has said that it will soon also support mature (18+) apps once it implements the “appropriate age verification and controls.” For developers, they can access the SDK for making apps in preview which will then be submitted to OpenAI for integration into ChatGPT.
 
This in a way is akin to what other platforms like platforms like Telegram and Discord have done already, that is embed mini apps inside the platform. These efforts are usually seen as a platform trying to turn into an all-in-one super app like China’s WeChat.  

Fictional characters coming to Sora

Sora may soon allow official collaborations featuring fictional characters. OpenAI plans to introduce a regulated system for these appearances, aiming to curb the wave of unauthorised and inappropriate creations such as depictions of cartoon characters in illegal or offensive scenarios that have circulated since the platform’s launch.
 
Bill Peebles, who heads the Sora team at OpenAI, confirmed on X that cameo-style appearances by fictional characters are “on the roadmap,” hinting that more information about this upcoming feature could be revealed “soon.”

Strategic partnership with AMD

AMD has become a “core strategic compute partner” to OpenAI and promised to supply six gigawatts of processing power for AI data centres, posing a significant challenge to Nvidia’s dominance in the AI hardware market. AMD has issued a statement, confirming that the deal begins with a one-gigawatt rollout of AMD’s Instinct MI450 GPUs in the second half of 2026 and is expected to generate tens of billions in revenue for AMD, though exact figures remain undisclosed. 
 
The agreement comes shortly after OpenAI revealed a separate “strategic partnership” with Nvidia to develop at least 10 gigawatts of AI data centres powered by Nvidia GPUs – a deal still pending finalisation.
 
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman described the partnership as a crucial step toward expanding AI computing capacity, emphasising that AMD’s high-performance chips will help accelerate the development and accessibility of advanced AI technologies.
 
This is a key development for OpenAI as the company, along with former Apple design chief Jony Ive have met with a series of technical issues in the development of their screen-less AI device. One of the biggest issues that they are facing right now, as per a Financial Times report, is the lack of computing power required to make the device suitable for mass consumption. With these partnerships in place, that problem might be dealt with soon.

OpenAI AgentKit

OpenAI has launched AgentKit, a set of tools designed to help developers create and manage AI agents more easily. At the heart of AgentKit is a visual Agent Building platform, which lets developers design, test, and deploy AI agents without heavy coding. The suite also includes a customisable chat interface that can be embedded into websites, as well as tools to track and evaluate how well an AI agent is performing.

More From This Section

WhatsApp's Message Translation feature

WhatsApp rolls out on-device 'Message Translations' feature on iOS: Report

data centre

US tech firms hold back data centre leasing in India amid trade tensions

Tech Wrap October 6

Tech Wrap Oct 6: Asus ROG Xbox Ally, OxygenOS 16 launch, Instagram Map

Instagram's Map feature is now in India

Instagram's Map feature debuts in India: What is it, how it works, and more

Samsung Galaxy M17 5G smartphone

Samsung schedules Galaxy M17 5G India launch for October 10: What to expect

Topics : Artificial intelligence OpenAI ChatGPT

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyMotilal Oswal Stock PickGold-Silver Price TodayBihar Assembly Elections 2025 DateNobel Price 2025Brokerages Upbeat on LG Electronics IPOUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon