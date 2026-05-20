Google I/O 2026: New workspace apps announced, Flow gets Omni Flash, more

Google held its annual developers conference keynote at I/O on May 19, where it shared a range of updates across categories. The announcements included new AI-powered Workspace features and creative tools, including a new image editing app called Google Pics, conversational voice tools for Gmail and Docs, a new AI agent named Gemini Spark, and more.

Alongside new Workspace apps, the company also updated its AI video and music creation platform, Google Flow, with the Omni model, bringing more advanced editing features.

Google Pics image editor

One of the biggest additions announced at I/O 2026 was Google Pics, a new image creation and editing app built on Google’s Nano Banana. According to Google, the app is designed to offer more precise control over AI-generated images instead of relying entirely on prompt-based generation. Users can edit specific objects inside an image without affecting the rest of the scene. Google demonstrated examples such as changing clothing colours, resizing objects, and even replacing subjects entirely.

The app also supports direct text editing inside images. Users can modify or translate text while maintaining the original font style and layout. Google said Pics will integrate with Workspace apps, including Slides and Drive, allowing users to edit visuals directly inside existing projects. Google additionally confirmed collaborative editing support through shared canvases, where multiple users can work on the same image simultaneously. The company said Google Pics is currently rolling out to a limited group of testers and will expand globally to Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers, and in preview for Google Workspace business customers, this summer.

ALSO READ: Google I/O 2026: All about Gemini 3.5, Spark, Omni models, and revamped app Gemini Spark becomes a persistent AI agent Google introduced Gemini Spark, which it describes as a persistent AI agent capable of performing actions on behalf of users. Unlike Gemini’s existing assistant-style interactions, Spark is designed to continuously work in the background across Workspace apps. Google said the system can manage tasks, navigate digital workflows, and request approval before performing sensitive actions such as sending emails or adding calendar events. The company plans to bring Gemini Spark to Workspace business customers in preview through the Gemini app.

Google Flow updated with Gemini Omni Google also announced major updates to its AI creative platform, Google Flow. The biggest addition is support for Gemini Omni Flash, which is Google’s new multimodal AI model focused on video generation and editing. According to Google, Omni Flash can generate and edit videos using combinations of text, images, video, and audio inputs. The company said creators can conversationally refine scenes while maintaining visual consistency between edits. Google also claimed the model improves character consistency and preserves identity and voice across scenes. Omni Flash is rolling out globally to Google AI subscribers inside Google Flow.

Alongside Omni, Google introduced Flow Agent, an AI assistant designed to help creators brainstorm scenes, edit projects, organise assets, and generate multiple variations simultaneously. Google is also adding Flow Tools, which allow users to create custom editing workflows and utilities using natural language instead of coding. The company said users can build tools such as custom video resizers, image editors, or visual effects generators directly inside Flow. New updates for Google Flow Music and Stitch Google additionally updated Google Flow Music, its AI music creation platform powered by the Lyria 3 Pro model. The company said creators will now be able to edit specific sections of songs individually without changing the entire track. Users can also generate alternate versions of songs, translate lyrics, and create AI-generated music videos using Gemini Omni.

Google confirmed that mobile apps are also arriving for both Google Flow and Google Flow Music. The Flow app is currently launching in beta on Android for users aged 18 and above, while the Flow Music app is already available on iOS. Apart from Workspace and Flow updates, Google also introduced new capabilities for Stitch, its AI-assisted interface design tool. The company said Stitch can now generate and refine interface designs using text prompts, voice inputs, design files, or existing codebases. Users can also export projects into Google Antigravity for backend integration or publish designs directly to the web through Netlify integration.

New voice tools coming to Gmail, Docs, and Keep Google also announced conversational voice capabilities for Gmail, Docs, and Keep. In Gmail, a new feature called Gmail Live allows users to search emails using voice commands. Google said users can ask contextual questions such as flight details or schedule-related queries, and the AI system will retrieve information directly from inboxes. Docs Live is designed to turn spoken thoughts into structured documents. According to Google, the feature can organise ideas, generate outlines, and even pull relevant information from Gmail, Drive, Chat, and the web with user permission. Google is also bringing similar AI organisation tools to Keep. The company said users can verbally dump ideas into the app, after which Gemini automatically converts them into organised notes and lists.