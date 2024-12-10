Google Maps expands its free usage for Indian developers from March 2025

Google Maps today announced that it is expanding free usage limits across its products. From March 1, 2025, developers worldwide, including in India, will get free access to each of its products — including Maps, Routes, Places, and Environment APIs and SDKs — up to a monthly limit, allowing them to build more for free.

In India, this change means that instead of the fixed $200 monthly credit currently offered, developers will soon be able to access up to $6,800 (over Rs 5,70,000) worth of free usage every month, distributed across all products.

This means Google Maps is lowering its prices by up to 70 per cent on most of its APIs for Indian developers. In July 2024, the company also announced a collaboration with Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), which will offer developers up to 90 per cent off on select Google Maps Platform APIs.

“As a result of these changes, many developers have seen their bills decrease by more than half, with smaller developers seeing even larger reductions,” the company said in a blog post.

In the post, the company explained that it is implementing these initiatives to make its mapping tools more accessible and to support local innovation for developers of all sizes. Google Maps had also introduced India-specific pricing for its platform a few months ago.

The blog added that developers can now evaluate whether a new product is right for their business — for example, they can integrate Places Nearby or Dynamic Street View into their app to make the experience more immersive, or build a proof-of-concept delivery service with the Routes API before making a major investment.

“With this expanded free usage, developers only pay if they exceed the limit. Furthermore, the Maps Embed API and Maps SDK — some of our most popular products — will continue to have unlimited free usage,” the blog noted.

In India, Google Maps covers over 7 million kilometres of roads, 300 million buildings, and 35 million businesses and places. The company has also been developing features for its platform using AI, such as Address Descriptors, pioneered in India to help developers display addresses in the unique local format, and features like the Air Quality API, which offers reliable air quality data.