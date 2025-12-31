Wednesday, December 31, 2025 | 01:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
CES 2026: Lenovo may unveil Qualcomm Snapdragon X2 Elite-powered laptops

CES 2026: Lenovo may unveil Qualcomm Snapdragon X2 Elite-powered laptops

New Yoga and IdeaPad models are expected to debut with Qualcomm's next-gen Snapdragon X2 series chips, promising better performance, efficiency and AI features

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2025 | 1:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Lenovo is reportedly preparing to unveil a new lineup of Windows laptops powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X2 Elite chips at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026. According to a report by 9To5Google, the upcoming devices are expected to include refreshed versions of the Yoga Slim and IdeaPad series, marking one of the first major commercial rollouts of Qualcomm’s second-generation Snapdragon X platform.
 
The Snapdragon X2 Elite series was announced earlier this year as the successor to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Elite lineup, the company’s first generation flagship arm architecture-based chips for Windows laptop. 
 

Lenovo laptops expected at CES 2026

According to the report, Lenovo is expected to announce multiple Snapdragon chip-powered devices during the event, including the Yoga Slim 7x, IdeaPad 5x 2-in-1, and the IdeaPad Slim 5x in both 13-inch and 15-inch variants. Not all of these models are expected to use the top-tier Snapdragon X2 Elite chip, with some likely featuring the more affordable Snapdragon X2 Plus variant instead.

The Yoga Slim 7x is tipped to be Lenovo’s flagship Snapdragon laptop for 2026. It is said to feature an 18-core Snapdragon X2 Elite (X2E88100) processor, paired with a 2.8K OLED display and an estimated battery life of up to 29 hours. The device is reportedly expected to launch in the second quarter of 2026.
 
While Lenovo is expected to be among the first to showcase Snapdragon X2-powered laptops at CES 2026, it is unlikely to be the only manufacturer doing so. Several other PC makers are also expected to announce new Windows devices based on Qualcomm’s latest platform during the event.

Qualcomm Snapdragon X2 Elite Extreme: Key features

  • Equipped with Qualcomm’s third-generation Oryon CPU.
  • Delivers up to 75 per cent faster CPU performance than rival chips at equivalent power.
  • Incorporates a redesigned Adreno GPU architecture, offering a 2.3x boost in performance per watt compared to the prior generation.
  • Features the new Hexagon NPU with 80 TOPS of AI throughput, which Qualcomm describes as the fastest NPU available for laptops.

Qualcomm Snapdragon X2 Elite: Key features

  • Provides up to 31 per cent faster performance at equivalent power levels compared to its predecessor.
  • Consumes up to 43 per cent less power than the previous generation.
  • Equipped with an 80 TOPS NPU to enable Copilot+ features and simultaneous AI workloads.
  • Devices powered by the Snapdragon X2 Elite are expected to ship in the first half of 2026.

First Published: Dec 31 2025 | 1:28 PM IST

