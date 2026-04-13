Apple testing four smartglasses designs, may unveil by early 2027: Report

Apple is reportedly developing a new category of smart glasses that will not include a display, marking a shift from its earlier anticipated augmented reality ambitions. According to a report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the glasses, internally codenamed N50, are being tested in at least four options. They are expected to focus on everyday utility, such as capturing photos, handling calls and integrating with iPhone features, with a potential unveiling by late 2026 or early 2027.

Apple smart glasses: What to expect

According to Gurman, Apple’s upcoming smart glasses will be designed for practical, everyday use rather than immersive AR experiences. The device is expected to support functions such as taking photos and videos, making calls, playing music and delivering notifications, all while syncing closely with the iPhone.

In terms of design, Apple is reportedly working on multiple frame styles, with at least four options under testing. These include large rectangular frames similar to Wayfarer-style glasses, slimmer rectangular designs and both large and smaller oval or circular variants. The company is also reportedly exploring different finishes such as black, ocean blue and light brown.

According to the report, the glasses will use premium materials such as acetate, aiming for a more durable build than rivals made of plastic. Apple is also said to be developing a distinct camera system, featuring vertically oriented oval lenses with surrounding lights, differing from the circular camera layouts seen in competing products.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman adds that Apple plans to handle the design in-house, unlike competitors that rely on external eyewear partners, and is aiming to integrate the glasses with its existing ecosystem tightly.

The report notes that the glasses will rely on an upgraded version of Siri, expected to arrive with iOS 27, enabling hands-free interaction. Apple is also said to be using computer vision to interpret surroundings and provide contextual assistance, such as navigation cues and reminders.

For context, Ray-Ban Meta glasses as well as Oakley Meta glasses are also capable of clicking pictures, handling phone calls and messages, sharing notifications, interpreting surroundings and providing contextual assistance via voice commands, etc.

What Apple had initially planned

As per the report, Apple’s current approach is a departure from its earlier roadmap for head-worn devices. Around a decade ago, the company had planned three separate products: an iPhone-connected augmented reality headset, a high-end mixed-reality headset and lightweight standalone AR glasses.

The original timeline aimed for launches between 2020 and 2022, starting with the tethered AR device, followed by a mixed-reality headset and then true AR glasses. However, only the mixed-reality headset eventually materialised as the Vision Pro in 2024.

The report states that the other planned devices were scrapped or delayed, with true AR glasses still years away due to technical challenges such as battery life and hardware limitations. Apple’s anticipated display-free smart glasses are seen as a more practical step in the meantime, as the company continues working toward full AR capabilities later in the decade.