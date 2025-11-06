Gemini Deep Research can now fetch data from Google Workspace apps: Details

Google has updated Gemini’s Deep Research tool to access information from Gmail, Drive, and Chat, allowing it to include user data from these apps in research reports. As noted in Google’s blog, the feature combines details from Workspace files with web data to produce more contextually relevant results.

Gemini Deep Research is designed to automate information gathering and report creation. Built on the Gemini 2.5 model, it helps organise and summarise data from different sources, aiming to make the research process faster and more structured.

Google Deep Research with Workspace integration: How it works

According to the blog, the feature enables Gemini Deep Research to reference documents, spreadsheets, slides, PDFs, and even email threads or chat messages to produce comprehensive insights. Users can now generate reports that blend internal data with publicly available information without manually copying files or context.

For example, someone preparing a market analysis for a new product can have Gemini automatically scan their team's brainstorming documents, related emails, and project plans stored in Drive or Gmail. It can then merge that data with external research from the web to form a more complete report. Similarly, businesses can build competitive analyses by linking internal strategy documents and spreadsheets with publicly available data about rival products. Gemini Deep Research is different from a simple chatbot query. Instead of giving a direct answer, it first builds a structured, multi-step plan, conducts multiple web searches, and then assembles a report. Users can refine this report by asking for more details or export it directly into Google Docs, even turn it into an AI-generated podcast.