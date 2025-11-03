Windows 11 PCs will let you stream same audio on two Bluetooth LE devices

Microsoft has started testing a new shared audio feature in the latest Windows 11 Insider Preview Build (26220.7051) for users in the Dev and Beta Channels. According to the Windows Insider blog, built on top of Bluetooth LE Audio broadcast, the feature allows a Windows 11 PC to stream audio to two Bluetooth devices at the same time, such as headphones, earbuds, speakers, or hearing aids. Google has also enabled support for Bluetooth LE Audio broadcast in Android 16.
According to the blog, this preview is currently only supported on the Copilot+ PCs, but more devices may be supported once available to general audiences.
What is shared audio?
Shared audio is built on Bluetooth LE Audio broadcast technology, which enables one device to send the same audio stream to multiple receivers. It lets two people listen to the same music, movie, or video from one Windows 11 PC without using splitters or adapters.
Microsoft said that the feature can be useful for situations like two students sharing music while studying or families watching a movie together on a flight. It can also be utilised where users with hearing aids listen along with regular Bluetooth headphones.
Requirements to access the preview
- You must be enrolled in the Windows Insider Dev or Beta Channel.
- You must install the latest OS and driver updates via Windows Update.
- Use your Bluetooth accessory’s manufacturer app to ensure LE Audio support and firmware are updated.
- If your device does not show the shared audio option, remove and re-pair your Bluetooth device.
How to use shared audio on Windows 11
- Pair and connect two Bluetooth LE Audio-compatible devices to your Windows 11 PC.
- Click on the sound or Wi-Fi icon in the taskbar to access Quick Settings.
- Select the Shared audio (preview) tile to start sharing.
- Tap Stop sharing to end the session.
Compatible devices
The shared audio (preview) feature is currently available on select Windows 11 Copilot+ PCs with the necessary Bluetooth and audio driver updates. These include:
- Surface Laptop, 13.8-inch and 15-inch | Qualcomm Snapdragon X
- Surface Laptop for Business, 13.8 and 15-inch | Qualcomm Snapdragon X
- Surface Pro, 13-inch | Qualcomm Snapdragon X
- Surface Pro for Business, 13-inch | Qualcomm Snapdragon X
As per the blog, the feature is coming soon to these devices:
- Samsung Galaxy Book5 360 | Intel Core Ultra Series 200
- Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro | Intel Core Ultra Series 200
- Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro 360 | Intel Core Ultra Series 200
- Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge | Qualcomm Snapdragon X
- Surface Laptop, 13-inch | Qualcomm Snapdragon X
- Surface Laptop for Business, 13-inch | Qualcomm Snapdragon X
- Surface Pro, 12-inch | Qualcomm Snapdragon X
- Surface Pro for Business, 12-inch | Qualcomm Snapdragon X