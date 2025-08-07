Home / Technology / Tech News / Google Pixel 10 series: New camera features, AI tools, and colours expected

Google Pixel 10 series: New camera features, AI tools, and colours expected

Google Pixel 10 series could introduce Gemini-powered features like Camera Coach and conversational photo editing, enhancing how users capture and edit images

Google Pixel 10 Pro
Google Pixel 10 Pro
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 11:32 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Google’s upcoming Pixel 10 lineup is expected to debut several new AI-powered photo and imaging tools built on Gemini. As per a report from Android Headlines, the devices may offer features like a "Camera Coach" in the Camera app and "Conversational Photo Editing" in Google Photos, allowing users to enhance photos using text-based prompts.
 
The new features are likely to be announced at the Made by Google event on August 20 where Google will be launching its Pixel 10 series smartphones. Pixel Watch 4 and Pixel Buds 2a are also expected to tag along. 

Google Pixel 10 series: New Gemini features

Camera Coach:

The Camera Coach tool will reportedly use Gemini’s visual intelligence to offer real-time tips while taking photos — helping users fine-tune framing, lighting, and angles. It aims to guide users toward capturing better shots directly through the Camera app.

Conversational Photo Editing: 

This feature will allow users to edit images simply by typing what they want changed — for example, removing background elements or altering the scene — without manually selecting specific tools. While similar editing tools exist today, Gemini integration is expected to make the process faster and more intuitive. 

Google Pixel 10 series: What to expect

The Pixel 10 lineup is expected to include four devices — Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold — all of which will reportedly run on the new Google Tensor G5 chipset. Built using TSMC’s 3nm process, the chip is expected to deliver performance and efficiency gains, along with a new custom image signal processor (ISP) for improved photo and video output.
 
  On the camera front, the Pixel 10 and 10 Pro Fold might use the same main and ultra-wide sensors as the Pixel 9a, which would be a downgrade compared to the Pixel 9. However, Google may bring the 5x periscope telephoto lens from the Pixel 9 Pro Fold to the base model. Meanwhile, the Pro and Pro XL models are expected to retain the same camera setup as last year.
 
The new Pixel phones are also expected to support the new 25W Qi2 magnetic wireless charging standard. Additionally, Google is reportedly preparing a new Pixelsnap accessory line, which will include custom magnetic wireless chargers and cases.
 
Google is also expected to offer the Pixel 10 series smartphones in new colour options. The company has already previewed the Pixel 10 Pro in a blue-grey shade, likely to be called “Moonstone.” Additionally, a new “Indigo” colourway is expected for the base variant.  ALSO READ | Google mocks Apple's delayed AI features in Pixel 10 series ad: Watch here

Google Pixel 10 series: India Availability

Google has already confirmed that the Pixel 10 series will be launching in India on August 21, with the company already confirming that the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL will be made available in the region. However, there has been no confirmation of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold.
 
According to The Verge, ongoing “supply chain issues” could push the launch of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Pixel Watch 4, and Pixel Buds 2a to October. The rest of the Pixel 10 lineup is expected to go on sale starting August 28.
ALSO READ: Google reportedly tests Gemini-powered 'AI Mode' on Android tablets

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Google reportedly tests Gemini-powered 'AI Mode' on Android tablets

BGMI drops August 7 redeem codes: How to win PP-19 Bizon Swanky skin

Garena Free Fire Max: August 7 redeem codes to win in-game rewards, more

Tech Wrap Aug 6: Garmin Forerunner, WhatsApp's Safety Overview, One UI 8

Samsung's Bixby brings AI-powered search to 2025 Smart TVs: What's new

Topics :GoogleGoogle PixelGoogle phones

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 11:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story