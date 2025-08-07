Google Pixel 10 series: New camera features, AI tools, and colours expected

Google’s upcoming Pixel 10 lineup is expected to debut several new AI-powered photo and imaging tools built on Gemini. As per a report from Android Headlines, the devices may offer features like a "Camera Coach" in the Camera app and "Conversational Photo Editing" in Google Photos, allowing users to enhance photos using text-based prompts.

Google Pixel 10 series: New Gemini features Camera Coach: The Camera Coach tool will reportedly use Gemini’s visual intelligence to offer real-time tips while taking photos — helping users fine-tune framing, lighting, and angles. It aims to guide users toward capturing better shots directly through the Camera app. Conversational Photo Editing: This feature will allow users to edit images simply by typing what they want changed — for example, removing background elements or altering the scene — without manually selecting specific tools. While similar editing tools exist today, Gemini integration is expected to make the process faster and more intuitive.

ALSO READ: Google reportedly tests Gemini-powered 'AI Mode' on Android tablets Google Pixel 10 series: What to expect The Pixel 10 lineup is expected to include four devices — Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold — all of which will reportedly run on the new Google Tensor G5 chipset. Built using TSMC’s 3nm process, the chip is expected to deliver performance and efficiency gains, along with a new custom image signal processor (ISP) for improved photo and video output. On the camera front, the Pixel 10 and 10 Pro Fold might use the same main and ultra-wide sensors as the Pixel 9a, which would be a downgrade compared to the Pixel 9. However, Google may bring the 5x periscope telephoto lens from the Pixel 9 Pro Fold to the base model. Meanwhile, the Pro and Pro XL models are expected to retain the same camera setup as last year.

The new Pixel phones are also expected to support the new 25W Qi2 magnetic wireless charging standard. Additionally, Google is reportedly preparing a new Pixelsnap accessory line, which will include custom magnetic wireless chargers and cases. ALSO READ | Google mocks Apple's delayed AI features in Pixel 10 series ad: Watch here Google is also expected to offer the Pixel 10 series smartphones in new colour options. The company has already previewed the Pixel 10 Pro in a blue-grey shade, likely to be called “Moonstone.” Additionally, a new “Indigo” colourway is expected for the base variant. Google Pixel 10 series: India Availability Google has already confirmed that the Pixel 10 series will be launching in India on August 21, with the company already confirming that the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL will be made available in the region. However, there has been no confirmation of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold.