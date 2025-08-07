Thursday, August 07, 2025 | 10:36 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Google reportedly tests Gemini-powered 'AI Mode' on Android tablets

Google reportedly tests Gemini-powered 'AI Mode' on Android tablets

Google brings AI Mode to Android tablets via app version 16.30 beta, enabling Gemini-powered AI search, image uploads, and Google Lens integration on larger screens

AI Mode

AI Mode (Image: Google)

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 10:34 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Google is reportedly extending its AI Mode feature to Android tablets, months after introducing it on smartphones. According to a report by 9To5Google, the feature is available via the Google app version 16.30 beta and allows tablet users to access the same Gemini-powered AI search tools already available on phones.
 
The tablet version of the app had lagged behind in functionality despite benefiting from larger displays. With the latest beta update, AI Mode can now be accessed directly from the home screen or the Discover tab, bringing tablets closer in parity with Android phones in terms of AI capabilities. 
 

AI Mode on tablets: How it works

Being tested on the Pixel Tablet, the AI Mode shortcut now appears at the top of the Home and Discover tabs, and is also accessible through the Pixel Launcher and home screen widgets. Its visibility can be managed via the Google app settings.
 
Tapping the shortcut launches the same AI prompt bar found on phones, complete with options to upload images and use Google Lens. While the interface is not fully optimised for tablets, portrait orientation offers a more practical layout than landscape mode. Still, the user experience is reportedly smoother than accessing the feature via the browser at google.com/aimode.

AI responses appear in a layout similar to the desktop version, with an emphasis on clarity and visual richness. The feature update is expected to bridge the gap between Android tablets and phones, providing a more unified AI experience across devices.

What is AI Mode?

AI Mode is powered by Google’s Gemini 2.5 multimodal AI model and is designed to make Search more natural and interactive. Users can speak queries, upload or snap photos using Google Lens, and then ask questions based on visual content.
The system combines local information, shopping results, and data from Google’s Knowledge Graph to provide relevant answers. For example, users can upload an image of a plant to identify it and receive care tips or share a photo of a broken household item to learn how to fix it.
 
As AI Mode continues to evolve, this tablet rollout signals Google's broader strategy to unify its AI offerings across all Android form factors.

Topics : Google search engine Google's AI Google Android Android tablet market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 10:34 AM IST

