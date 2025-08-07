Garena Free Fire Max: August 7 redeem codes to win in-game rewards, more

Garena Free Fire Max has unveiled a set of redeem codes for August 7, offering players the chance to unlock special in-game rewards such as unique outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, and more.

These codes are time-sensitive and can only be used a limited number of times, so players are advised to claim them without delay.

Here’s a list of the active codes, along with simple steps to help you redeem them.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by InsideSport, active redeem codes for August 7 are:

F1Z5X9C3V7B2N6M8

F6Z1X5C2V8B4N9M3

F5H9J1K8L4P2O6I3

F8L3P7O1I5U9Y2T6

F7A1S5D9F2G6H3J7

F3H8J4K1L7P5O2I9

F6Q1W5E9R3T7Y2U4

F2Q7W1E5R9T3Y6U4

F4Q8W2E6R1T5Y9U3

F3L7P2O6I4U8Y1T5

F2Z6X3C7V1B5N8M4

F9S2D6F3G7H1J4K8

F5A9S3D7F1G4H8J2

F8S3D7F4G1H5J9K2

F9A4S8D2F6G3H7J1

F1L5P9O3I7U2Y4T8

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.

Log in using your preferred platform — Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.

Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box. Once a Free Fire Max code is redeemed successfully, the rewards are delivered straight to the player’s in-game mail. For items like gold or diamonds, the account balance is usually updated instantly. These codes can unlock exclusive, time-limited content such as Rebel Academy costumes, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other rare cosmetic items.