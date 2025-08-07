Home / Technology / Tech News / Garena Free Fire Max: August 7 redeem codes to win in-game rewards, more

Garena Free Fire Max: August 7 redeem codes to win in-game rewards, more

Garena Free Fire Max has revealed redeem codes for August 7. Players can follow the detailed guide below to redeem today's exclusive in-game rewards

Garena Free Fire Max
Garena Free Fire Max
Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 9:39 AM IST
Garena Free Fire Max has unveiled a set of redeem codes for August 7, offering players the chance to unlock special in-game rewards such as unique outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, and more.
 
These codes are time-sensitive and can only be used a limited number of times, so players are advised to claim them without delay.
 
Here’s a list of the active codes, along with simple steps to help you redeem them.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by InsideSport, active redeem codes for August 7 are:
  • F1Z5X9C3V7B2N6M8
  • F6Z1X5C2V8B4N9M3
  • F5H9J1K8L4P2O6I3
  • F8L3P7O1I5U9Y2T6
  • F7A1S5D9F2G6H3J7
  • F3H8J4K1L7P5O2I9
  • F6Q1W5E9R3T7Y2U4
  • F2Q7W1E5R9T3Y6U4
  • F4Q8W2E6R1T5Y9U3
  • F3L7P2O6I4U8Y1T5
  • F2Z6X3C7V1B5N8M4
  • F9S2D6F3G7H1J4K8
  • F5A9S3D7F1G4H8J2
  • F8S3D7F4G1H5J9K2
  • F9A4S8D2F6G3H7J1
  • F1L5P9O3I7U2Y4T8

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use

  • Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
  • Log in using your preferred platform — Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
  • Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
Once a Free Fire Max code is redeemed successfully, the rewards are delivered straight to the player’s in-game mail. For items like gold or diamonds, the account balance is usually updated instantly.
 
These codes can unlock exclusive, time-limited content such as Rebel Academy costumes, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other rare cosmetic items.
Keep in mind that each code is limited to 500 redemptions per day and generally remains active for only about twelve hours — so it’s best to redeem them quickly.

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 9:39 AM IST

