Google releases Android 16 beta 4 for Pixel smartphones: Check new features

Google has rolled out the fourth beta of Android 16 for Pixel smartphones, along with compatible models from brands such as OnePlus, Vivo, OPPO, Xiaomi, and others. The latest beta introduces interface improvements, new features, and several bug fixes. Notably, Google confirmed that this is the final scheduled beta update before Android 16’s official release in Android Open Source Project (AOSP), expected to happen next month at the Google I/O conference.
Android 16 beta 4: Eligibility
Some Google Pixel devices, including the newly launched Pixel 9a, are eligible for the latest Android 16 beta update. Additionally, the company has announced that the beta updates are now also available on eligible devices from several partner brands such as:
- OPPO
- OnePlus
- Realme
- Vivo
- iQOO
- Xiaomi
- HONOR
- Lenovo
- SHARP
Android 16 beta 4: What is new
New features and UI changes
- The always-on display (AOD) clock now has dynamic colour options for personalisation.
- Long pressing an app icon now presents a new “Screenshot” option.
- The Battery Health option in Battery Settings has been removed.
- “Themed icons” option on Pixel smartphones is now out of beta testing.
- A new “App list” option appears on the Pixel Launcher menu, accessible by long-pressing on the home screen.
- Lock Screen media player artwork now has a darker tint.
- Resolved issues
The update also addresses several bugs:
- Radar map not appearing in Pixel Weather app
- Haptic delays and performance problems
- Battery drain on certain devices
- System restarts triggered by incoming calls, screen magnification, or ranging APIs
- Screen saver not starting
- Various launcher crashes and stability improvements
Previously released features
Some of the early features introduced in Android 16 Developer Preview and previous beta releases include:
- Audio sharing on Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) devices.
- Screen-off fingerprint access.
- Improved app compatibility for large-screen devices like foldables.
- Live Updates to monitor ongoing activities such as food deliveries.
- Support for the Advanced Professional Video (APV) codec.
- A new Extra Dim feature in the Display settings.
- Double-press power button shortcut for Google Wallet.