Google explores 'Try before you buy' for games on Play Store: What is it

If implemented, the feature could reduce friction for users hesitant to pay for premium titles without first experiencing the gameplay, while also addressing long-standing challenges developers face with demos and refunds.

Google Play Store’s ‘Try before you buy’: What to expect

As per the report, the proposed “Try before you buy” option would let developers offer full-game access for a defined trial period. Unlike traditional demos, the trial would not require a separate app listing and would allow users to experience the complete game as intended, within the limits of natural progression.

The duration of the trial would not be fixed by Google and may instead be set by individual developers. The trial would begin the moment a user opens the game, and once the trial period ends, players would be prompted to purchase the full version to continue playing. Importantly, the report suggests that users would not lose their in-game progress if they choose to buy the game after the trial expires.