Nothing to launch CMF Headphone Pro in India on January 13: What to expect

CMF by Nothing has confirmed that its Headphone Pro will be launched in India on January 13. The CMF Headphone Pro was launched in global markets in 2025, and is now making its way to India. The brand earlier confirmed that both Headphone Pro and Watch 3 Pro will be launched in India soon, but, for now, the company has only confirmed the launch date for the Headphone Pro.

CMF Headphone Pro: Details

The CMF Headphone Pro was introduced in select global markets in September 2025, and the version expected for India is likely to retain the same specifications and feature set. The headphones has physical control buttons, including a dedicated slider to adjust bass and treble levels, a roller for volume and playback control, and a customisable button that can be mapped to actions such as switching ANC modes, muting the microphone, or triggering AI-based shortcuts like ChatGPT. Moreover, it has a user-replaceable design for ear cups, allowing the ear cushions to be replaced without requiring additional hardware or equipment.

The audio setup is built around a 40mm custom dynamic driver with support for LDAC and Hi-Res audio, delivering bitrates of up to 990kbps. According to CMF, the audio drivers are made of nickel-plated components to help minimise distortion. The headphones also feature Personal Sound tuning developed with Audiodo, which tailors audio output based on individual hearing characteristics and fit. Spatial Audio is supported through dedicated Cinema and Concert modes using multi-channel processing. ALSO READ: Realme set to operate as Oppo's sub-brand under BBK: Here's what changes For noise management, the Headphone Pro offers adaptive active noise cancellation rated at 40dB, supported by three hybrid microphones and environmental noise cancellation. CMF states that this system can cut background noise by up to 99 per cent. Transparency mode and adaptive ANC adjust in response to ambient conditions to maintain clarity during calls and playback. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.4 with LDAC support, along with a low-latency mode designed for gaming and video use.

In terms of battery performance, CMF claims up to 100 hours of playback with ANC disabled and up to 50 hours with ANC enabled. A quick five-minute charge via USB-C is said to deliver around five hours of listening time. The headphones are rated IPX2 for water resistance. CMF Watch 3 Pro: Details The CMF Watch 3 Pro debuted in July 2025 and is currently sold in select markets. It sports a 1.43-inch circular AMOLED display with a 466×466 resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, and peak brightness of up to 670 nits. Users can choose from more than 120 watch faces, including options that can be customised.