Google Pixel 10 series launched: Check India pricing, availability and more

Google has introduced the Pixel 10 series in India, which includes the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Pre-orders are open for all models except the foldable, with benefits such as bank cashback, exchange bonus on trade-in and no-interest equated monthly instalment plans up to 24 months.
All four models in the Pixel 10 series are powered by the Tensor G5 processor alongside the Titan M2 security chip. The series debuts Google’s new Qi2-certified “Pixelsnap” wireless charging system and integrates Gemini-based AI features such as Magic Cue and Camera Coach.
Google Pixel 10 series: India pricing and variants
- Pixel 10 (12GB RAM + 256GB storage): Rs 79,999
- Colours: Indigo, Frost, Lemongrass, Obsidian
- Pixel 10 Pro (16GB RAM + 256GB storage): Rs 1,09,999
- Colours: Moonstone, Jade, Porcelain, Obsidian
- Pixel 10 Pro XL(16GB RAM + 256GB storage): Rs 1,24,999
- Colours: Moonstone, Jade, Obsidian
- Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold (16GB RAM + 256GB storage): Rs 1,72,999
- Colour: Moonstone
Google Pixel 10 series: Availability in India
The Google Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL smartphones are now available for pre-order in India on Google Store online. The Google Pixel 10 Pro XL will be available at a later date.
Google Pixel 10 series: Pre-order offers
Google Pixel 10:
- Bank cashback: Up to Rs 7,000 on EMI purchase with HDFC Bank credit card
- Exchange bonus: Up to Rs 5,000 on exchange of an eligible old device
- No-cost EMI: Up to 24 months
Google Pixel 10 Pro / Pixel 10 Pro XL:
- Bank cashback: Up to Rs 10,000 on EMI purchase with HDFC Bank credit card
- Exchange bonus: Up to Rs 5,000 on exchange of an eligible old device
- No-cost EMI: Up to 24 months
Google Pixel 10 series: Specifications
Pixel 10
- Display: 6.3-inch Actua display, 1080x2424 resolution, 60-120Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, 3000 nits peak brightness
- Processor: Tensor G5
- RAM: 12GB
- Storage: 256GB
- Rear camera: 48MP primary with Macro (OIS) + 13MP ultra-wide + 10.8MP 5X telephoto
- Front camera: 10.5MP (AF)
- Battery: 4970mAh
- Charging: 30W wired, 15W Pixelsnap wireless (Qi2)
- OS: Android 16 (7 years support)
- Connectivity: Bluetooth v6, Wi-Fi 6E
- Protection: IP68
Pixel 10 Pro
- Display: 6.3-inch Super Actua display, 1280x2856 resolution, 1-120Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, 3300 nits peak brightness
- Processor: Tensor G5
- RAM: 16GB
- Storage: 256GB
- Rear camera: 50MP primary (OIS) + 48MP ultra-wide with Macro + 48MP 5X telephoto
- Front camera: 42MP (AF)
- Battery: 4870mAh
- Charging: 30W wired, 15W Pixelsnap wireless (Qi2)
- OS: Android 16 (7 years support)
- Connectivity: Bluetooth v6, Wi-Fi 7
- Protection: IP68
Pixel 10 Pro XL
- Display: 6.8-inch Super Actua display, 1344x2992 resolution, 1-120Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, 3300 nits peak brightness
- Processor: Tensor G5
- RAM: 16GB
- Storage: 256GB
- Rear camera: 50MP primary (OIS) + 48MP ultra-wide with Macro + 48MP 5X telephoto
- Front camera: 42MP (AF)
- Battery: 4200mAh
- Charging: 45W wired, 25W Pixelsnap wireless (Qi2 25W)
- OS: Android 16 (7 years support)
- Connectivity: Bluetooth v6, Wi-Fi 7
- Protection: IP68
Pixel 10 Pro Fold
- Cover display: 6.4-inch Actua display, 1080x2364 resolution, 60-120Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, 3000 nits peak brightness
- Inner display: 8-inch Super Actua Flex display, 2076x2152 resolution, 1-120Hz refresh rate, 3000nits brightness
- Processor: Tensor G5
- RAM: 16GB
- Storage: 256GB
- Rear camera: 48MP primary (OIS) + 10.5MP ultra-wide with Macro+ 10.5MP 5X telephoto,
- Front camera: 10MP on both display
- Battery: 5015mAh
- Charging: 30W wired, 15W Pixelsnap wireless (Qi2)
- OS: Android 16 (7 years support)
- Connectivity: Bluetooth v6, Wi-Fi 7
- Protection: IP68