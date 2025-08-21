Google Pixel Watch 4, Buds 2a launched: India pricing, availability, more

Google has launched Pixel Watch 4 and Buds 2a, alongside the Pixel 10 series, at the Made by Google event on August 20. The Pixel Watch 4 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 chipset, and the Buds 2a are powered by the Google Tensor A1 chip. Here are the details for Indian pricing and variants of the newly launched Pixel wearable and earbuds.
Pixel Watch 4 and Buds 2a: Price in India, availability
Pixel Watch 4 (41mm)
- Price: Rs 39,900
- Colours: Iris, Lemongrass, Porcelain, Obsidian
Pixel Watch 4 (45mm)
- Price: Rs 43,900
- Colours: Moonstone, Porcelain, Obsidian
Pixel Buds 2a
- Price: Rs 12,999
- Colour: Iris, Hazel
Google has not yet announced when these newly launched products will go on sale.
Pixel Watch 4: Details
The Pixel Watch 4 marks a major shift for Google’s smartwatch lineup, introducing a repairable design for the first time. Earlier Pixel Watches could not be serviced, often forcing users to replace them entirely, but the new hardware makes repairs possible, according to Google.
The smartwatch features a new Actua 360 display with slimmer bezels and a more pronounced curve, offering a peak brightness of 3,000 nits — a 50 per cent jump from last year’s 2,000 nits. Running on WearOS 6, it brings Gemini integration and AI-driven smart replies to the wrist, along with a refreshed Material 3 Expressive interface optimised for its circular screen.
Google has also reworked the charging system by shifting the connectors to the side, which enables faster charging and extends battery life by up to 25 per cent. The company claims the Pixel Watch 4 can now reach 50 per cent charge in just 15 minutes.
Pixel Watch 4: Specifications
- Display: Actua 360 display, 320 ppi AMOLED LTPO display, Custom 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5, up to 3000 nits of peak brightness, up to 60Hz refresh rate
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 2, Cortex-M55 co-processor
- OS: Wear OS 6.0
- Memory: 2 GB SDRAM
- Storage: 32 GB eMMC flash
- Dual Frequency GPS: GPS, Galileo, Glonass, Beidou, QZSS
- Connectivity: Bluetooth 6.0, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax 2.4GHz, 5GHz, NFC, Ultra wideband
- Battery: 325 mAh (41mm), 455 mAh (45mm)
- Sensor: Compass, Altimeter, Red and infrared sensors for oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring, Multipurpose electrical sensors compatible with ECG app, Multi-path optical heart rate sensor, 3-axis accelerometer, Gyroscope, Ambient light sensor, Electrical sensor to measure skin conductance (cEDA) for body response tracking, Far field skin temperature sensor, Barometer, Magnetometer
Pixel Buds 2a: Details
The Pixel Buds 2a come equipped with 11 mm custom dynamic drivers, active noise cancellation (ANC) using Google’s Silent Seal 1.5, a transparency mode, and a pressure relief design for comfortable long-term use. For clearer calls, they feature Bluetooth Super Wideband support, dual microphones, and wind-resistant mesh covers. The earbuds also include touch controls, an infrared sensor for in-ear detection, and a hall effect sensor in the case for lid status.
Powered by the Google Tensor A1 chip and connected via Bluetooth 5.4, the Buds 2a is said to promise up to 10 hours of playback without ANC, or 7 hours with ANC enabled. With the charging case, total battery life has been claimed to extend to 27 hours without ANC and 20 hours with it.
A five-minute top-up in the case provides around an hour of playback with ANC. Charging is handled through a USB-C port. The earbuds are available in Hazel and Iris, each weighing 4.7 grams, while the case weighs 47.6 grams with buds included. They are rated IP54 for water and sweat resistance, while the case is IPX4. With hands-free help from AI, you can get things done by simply saying, “Hey Google!”
Google also introduced a new Moonstone colour for the Pixel Buds Pro 2.
Pixel Buds 2a: Specifications
- Processor: Google Tensor A1
- Audio: Custom-designed 11 mm dynamic speaker driver, Active Noise Cancellation with Silent Seal 1.5, Transparency mode, Active in-ear pressure relief
- Voice: 2 microphones, Bluetooth Super Wideband, Clear Calling, Wind-blocking mesh covers
- Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.4, Super Wideband
- Sweat and water resistance: IP54 rating (Earbuds) ; IPX4 rating (Case)
- Weight: Each earbud weighs 4.7 g (with medium eartip) ; Charging case weighs 47.6 g (with earbuds)
- Dimensions: Each earbud (with medium eartip) measures 23.1 mm x 16.0 mm x 17.8 mm ; Charging case measures 50.0 mm x 24.5 mm x 57.2 mm