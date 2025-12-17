Adobe Firefly brings prompt-based video editing and multi-model support

Adobe has rolled out a set of updates to Firefly that will give users control and choice in the way they create videos. The update brings new prompt-based editing controls for video, better camera motion handling, improved upscaling tools and wider access to different AI models, including the Google Nano Banana Pro. Alongside this, Adobe has also opened up the Firefly video editor in public beta, allowing users to combine AI-generated clips and their own footage in one place.

Edits and camera motion control for AI video: What’s it

Prompt to Edit controls

According to Adobe, Firefly allows users to edit specific parts of a video using simple text prompts. The user can ask it to remove an object, change the background, adjust lighting, or slightly zoom in, and the edit is applied directly to the existing clip. Earlier, if something small went wrong in a generated clip, like an unwanted object or person, the only option was to regenerate the whole video.

Camera movement control Firefly is also improving how camera movement works in AI videos. Users can now upload a reference image along with a short video that shows the kind of camera motion they want. Firefly then applies a similar movement to the generated clip, making scenes feel more planned rather than random. Adobe said that this is especially useful for creators trying to achieve a specific visual style. Video upscaling Adobe has partnered with Topaz Astra for video upscaling. This lets users improve low-resolution videos and push them up to 1080p or even 4K. It can be helpful for old footage, social media clips, or videos that need to look sharper for platforms like YouTube. While one video is being upscaled, users can continue working on other tasks.