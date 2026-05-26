Google responds as Gemini AI Pro user exhausts 5-hour limit in minutes

Google ’s revised usage system for its Gemini AI subscriptions is drawing criticism from some paid users, with complaints emerging that the new compute-based limits are significantly more restrictive than the earlier prompt-based model. The issue recently gained attention after a Google AI Pro subscriber claimed that a single attempt at generating an AI avatar video exhausted his entire five-hour usage allowance within minutes, despite the output reportedly failing to generate successfully. Google has said that it will look into it.

Google recently shifted Gemini subscriptions towards a compute-style quota system instead of fixed prompt limits. Under the updated model, usage is now calculated based on factors such as prompt complexity, feature usage, processing load, and the length of interactions. For Google AI Pro subscribers, the limits refresh every five hours until the user eventually reaches their broader weekly quota.

ALSO READ: X cracks down on repost accounts, shifts payouts to original creators User claims one prompt exhausted full quota The latest criticism surfaced after a user named Ashutosh Shrivastava shared his experience on X. According to the post, the user started with zero usage on his five-hour limit before trying Gemini’s avatar-based AI video generation feature with what he described as a simple prompt. The user claimed that the request processed for around three to four minutes before consuming 100 per cent of the available five-hour quota. He further stated that the video generation failed despite the quota being exhausted. A screen recording shared online appeared to show the rapid depletion of the usage allowance during the process.

The complaint quickly attracted attention online, particularly among Gemini subscribers already questioning the transparency of Google’s revised quota structure. ALSO READ: Microsoft to end Samsung Gallery app's direct sync with OneDrive in Sept Google responds Google Gemini lead Josh Woodward later responded publicly to the complaint on X, stating, “Yikes, let us take a look!” The response suggests the company may investigate whether the rapid quota consumption was caused by a technical issue, a miscalculation in compute usage, or expected behaviour under the new system. Google has not yet issued a broader clarification regarding how intensive AI generation tools, such as avatar-based video creation, impact usage limits under the AI Pro plan.