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Home / Technology / Tech News / Microsoft to end Samsung Gallery app's direct sync with OneDrive in Sept

Microsoft to end Samsung Gallery app's direct sync with OneDrive in Sept

Samsung smartphone users will soon lose Samsung Gallery's built-in OneDrive syncing feature, as Microsoft is set to move future cloud backups entirely to the standalone OneDrive app

Microsoft OneDrive's integration with Samsung Gallery app (Image: Samsung)

Microsoft OneDrive's integration with Samsung Gallery app (Image: Samsung)

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

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Microsoft has announced that Samsung Gallery will stop syncing directly with OneDrive from September 30, 2026, ending a long-running cloud photo integration available on Samsung smartphones. According to Microsoft’s updated support page, Samsung users will no longer be able to connect Samsung Gallery with OneDrive after the deadline. Additionally, photos and videos stored on OneDrive will no longer appear inside the Samsung Gallery app automatically.
 
The company clarified that the change does not mean users will lose their existing files. Photos and videos already backed up to OneDrive will remain safe and accessible through the OneDrive app, the OneDrive website, and other connected devices. However, users will now need to rely on OneDrive’s own Camera Backup feature instead of Samsung Gallery sync for future uploads.
 

What exactly is changing

As per Microsoft, the Samsung Gallery sync feature with OneDrive is being discontinued completely after September 30, 2026. New users will not be able to link Samsung Gallery with OneDrive anymore, while existing users will also lose direct syncing support through the Gallery app.

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This means Samsung Gallery will stop displaying photos stored in OneDrive, and new photos or videos captured on Samsung devices will no longer automatically upload through the Gallery integration.

Users must switch to OneDrive Camera Backup

To continue automatic cloud backups, Microsoft is asking users to manually enable Camera Backup inside the OneDrive app. Users will need to open the OneDrive app, log in with their Microsoft account, tap on Account profile, enable the Camera Backup option, and grant OneDrive permission to access photos and videos stored on the device.
 
Once enabled, future photos and videos will upload directly through the OneDrive app instead of Samsung Gallery.

Existing OneDrive photos will remain safe

Microsoft stressed that the upcoming change will not delete or modify any files already stored in OneDrive. Users will still be able to access their previously backed-up photos and videos across all devices where OneDrive is available.
 
The move reflects a broader shift where companies are increasingly moving cloud backup services into standalone apps instead of maintaining deeper integrations inside third-party smartphone gallery applications.

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Topics : Samsung Microsoft Latest Technology News

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First Published: May 26 2026 | 2:49 PM IST

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