X cracks down on repost accounts, shifts payouts to original creators

Elon Musk-owned X is changing how its creator monetisation system works in an attempt to reduce engagement farming and reward original creators instead of repost accounts. The platform has announced new measures targeting large accounts that repost viral videos from smaller creators to gain views, followers, and advertising revenue. Under the updated system, X said that impressions and monetisation benefits from reposted videos will now largely go to the original creator instead of accounts that simply reupload the content.

The move comes as X continues expanding its creator revenue-sharing programme, which pays eligible users based on post impressions and engagement. However, the system had also led to the rise of what many users described as a “copycat economy,” where aggregator accounts repeatedly reposted trending videos to earn money from content they did not create.

Why X is changing its creator payout system

The update was announced by X’s Head of Product, Nikita Bier, who said the company had identified several large accounts that were reuploading videos from smaller creators to exploit the platform’s revenue-sharing system.

“Over the past month, we have identified several large accounts that have been programmatically reuploading content from smaller accounts to game the revenue share program and circumvent crediting the original author,” Bier said in a post on X.

According to the company, these repost accounts were often downloading viral clips and uploading them again before the original creator’s post gained traction. Since the reposted versions frequently reached larger audiences, the accounts behind them were able to earn money through X’s monetisation programme.

Over the past month, we have identified a number of large accounts that have been programmatically reuploading content from smaller accounts to game the revenue share program and circumvent crediting the original author. We are now identifying these posts and allocating the… — Nikita Bier (@nikitabier) May 23, 2026

How the new policy works

Under the new system, X explained that it will identify copied video uploads and redirect impressions and monetisation rewards to the original creator. This means that repost accounts may no longer earn revenue from reuploaded videos, even if those uploads receive millions of views. Instead, the platform plans to ensure that the original upload receives most of the visibility and payout benefits.

The change appears to close a loophole in X’s monetisation system that previously allowed repost-focused accounts to profit from viral content without creating it themselves.

Commentary and reaction posts will still be allowed

Bier said, “If you have insightful commentary about a post, we recommend using the Share Video or Quote feature to ensure your posts are properly attributed.” He also noted that users adding meaningful commentary may still receive a portion of impressions, although the majority allocation would continue going to the original upload.

X also clarified that the policy is not aimed at stopping reactions, commentary, or discussions around viral content. Instead of downloading and reposting videos separately, the platform is encouraging users to use features like “Share Video” and “Quote” posts for reactions and commentary.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp is bringing document sharing support to Meta AI: What it means According to a report from Mint, the policy update appears to have followed complaints from creators who claimed their videos were routinely reposted by larger accounts without proper credit.

X says it wants to prioritise original content

According to the company, the broader goal is to improve content quality on the platform and encourage users to create original material instead of reposting trending clips.

In another post, Bier outlined his approach to improving X’s content ecosystem: “It all boils down to: Providing the best tools to create content, incentivising the highest quality content, ranking that content so it finds its audience. Nothing else matters.”

Who is eligible for X creator monetisation?