Google rolls out desktop mode for eligible Pixel smartphones: How it works

Google, in a separate announcement, said connected display support has reached general availability with the Android 16 QPR3 release. The company described the feature as enabling users to connect supported Android devices to an external monitor and access a desktop windowing environment.

Desktop experience on external displays

When a supported Android phone or foldable is connected to an external display, a new desktop session starts on the connected screen, according to Google. Instead of simply mirroring the phone interface, the connected display shows a desktop-style environment.

Google said apps can run in freely resizable or maximised windows, and users can multitask similarly to a desktop operating system. A taskbar shows active apps and allows users to pin apps for quick access.

As reported by The Verge, the feature works with the Pixel 8 and newer models, including the Pixel 9 Pro Fold and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. The publication also reported that the Pixel Tablet is receiving a desktop windowing feature that allows users to arrange and resize overlapping windows.