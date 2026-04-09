Google rolls out notebooks in Gemini to organise chats, files and more

Google is rolling out a new notebooks feature in its Gemini app. According to Google, it is meant for users who rely on the app for studying, research or other ongoing tasks, where managing multiple chats and files can get confusing. With notebooks, users can keep everything in one place instead of switching between conversations. The feature also works with NotebookLM, so any chats or files added in Gemini are automatically available there, making it easier to continue work across both apps.

What are notebooks in Gemini

According to Google, notebooks act like a personal knowledge base inside Gemini. Users can create a notebook from the side panel and group related chats under one topic. They can also move older conversations into a notebook, making it easier to keep everything organised.

ALSO READ: Dyson HushJet Mini Cool portable handheld fan unveiled: Check details In addition to chats, users can add files such as documents and PDFs. These files help give Gemini more context, so responses are more relevant to the topic. Users can also set custom instructions within a notebook, which allows the AI to better understand what kind of responses are needed. Google said that the main purpose of notebooks is to reduce clutter and manage ongoing work. Instead of starting fresh with every new chat, users can continue building on existing information stored in a notebook. Once a notebook is set up, Gemini uses the saved chats, uploaded files and its own tools like web search to provide more detailed and context-aware answers. This can be useful for long-term tasks such as exam preparation, research projects or learning a new skill.