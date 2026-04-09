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Home / Technology / Gadgets / Dyson HushJet Mini Cool portable handheld fan unveiled: Check details

Dyson HushJet Mini Cool portable handheld fan unveiled: Check details

Dyson launches its first portable handheld fan with a multi-use design and high-speed airflow globally, India availability to follow soon

Dyson HushJet Mini Cool

Dyson HushJet Mini Cool

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2026 | 2:20 PM IST

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Dyson launched its first portable handheld fan, the HushJet Mini Cool, globally on April 9. The company positions it as a portable device that consumers can carry easily. Weighing 212 g and claiming to offer up to six hours of battery life, the fan can be used as a handheld device, placed on a desk or worn hands-free.
 
According to Dyson, it delivers airflow speeds of up to 25 m/s, powered by a brushless DC motor spinning at up to 65,000 rpm, and includes five airflow settings along with a Boost mode for higher output. 
 

Dyson HushJet Mini Cool: Availability

Dyson has not announced India pricing for the HushJet Mini Cool fan yet.

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The company said the device is being introduced in select markets and will be available in India soon.

Dyson HushJet Mini Cool: Details

According to Dyson, the HushJet Mini Cool fan is built using what it calls HushJet projection technology, designed to deliver high-speed airflow while maintaining controlled acoustics. The company added that it has focused on reducing high-frequency noise and motor whine to improve tonal comfort during use.
 
The fan is designed to be multi-functional, allowing it to be used in handheld mode, worn using a neck dock or placed on a surface via a charging stand. Dyson said the device supports five airflow speeds, along with a Boost mode for additional cooling when required.
 
The company added that the fan follows its design approach centred around a 38 mm form factor, which it said is consistent with other products such as its Supersonic hair dryer and PencilVac.
 
The HushJet Mini Cool will be available in three finishes: Ink/Cobalt, Carnelian/Sky and Stone/Blush.
 
In terms of accessories, the fan comes bundled with a neck dock, charging stand, USB-C charging cable and a travel pouch. Dyson said additional accessories, such as a universal mount and a grip clip, will be offered separately, allowing users to attach the fan to items like bags or prams.

Dyson HushJet Mini Cool: Specifications

Airflow speed: Up to 25m/s
Motor: Brushless DC motor spinning up to 65,000 RPM
Airflow projection: HushJet nozzle engineered for focused, efficient airflow and reduced turbulence; quieter tonal profile with lowered high-frequency noise
Acoustics: 72.5 dBA in boost mode, 68dBA in speed 5, 52dBA in speed 1
Fan modes: 5 airflow speeds plus Boost mode
Usage modes: Handheld, desk and wearable
Battery runtime: Claimed to deliver up to six hours (5000 mAh battery capacity)
Charging: USB-C charging
Weight: 212g

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Topics : Dyson gadgets Dyson in India

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First Published: Apr 09 2026 | 2:20 PM IST

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