Dyson HushJet Mini Cool portable handheld fan unveiled: Check details

Dyson launched its first portable handheld fan, the HushJet Mini Cool, globally on April 9. The company positions it as a portable device that consumers can carry easily. Weighing 212 g and claiming to offer up to six hours of battery life, the fan can be used as a handheld device, placed on a desk or worn hands-free.

According to Dyson, it delivers airflow speeds of up to 25 m/s, powered by a brushless DC motor spinning at up to 65,000 rpm, and includes five airflow settings along with a Boost mode for higher output.

Dyson HushJet Mini Cool: Availability

Dyson has not announced India pricing for the HushJet Mini Cool fan yet.

The company said the device is being introduced in select markets and will be available in India soon.

Dyson HushJet Mini Cool: Details

According to Dyson, the HushJet Mini Cool fan is built using what it calls HushJet projection technology, designed to deliver high-speed airflow while maintaining controlled acoustics. The company added that it has focused on reducing high-frequency noise and motor whine to improve tonal comfort during use.

The fan is designed to be multi-functional, allowing it to be used in handheld mode, worn using a neck dock or placed on a surface via a charging stand. Dyson said the device supports five airflow speeds, along with a Boost mode for additional cooling when required.

The company added that the fan follows its design approach centred around a 38 mm form factor, which it said is consistent with other products such as its Supersonic hair dryer and PencilVac.

The HushJet Mini Cool will be available in three finishes: Ink/Cobalt, Carnelian/Sky and Stone/Blush.

In terms of accessories, the fan comes bundled with a neck dock, charging stand, USB-C charging cable and a travel pouch. Dyson said additional accessories, such as a universal mount and a grip clip, will be offered separately, allowing users to attach the fan to items like bags or prams.

Dyson HushJet Mini Cool: Specifications

Airflow speed: Up to 25m/s

Motor: Brushless DC motor spinning up to 65,000 RPM

Airflow projection: HushJet nozzle engineered for focused, efficient airflow and reduced turbulence; quieter tonal profile with lowered high-frequency noise

Acoustics: 72.5 dBA in boost mode, 68dBA in speed 5, 52dBA in speed 1

Fan modes: 5 airflow speeds plus Boost mode

Usage modes: Handheld, desk and wearable

Battery runtime: Claimed to deliver up to six hours (5000 mAh battery capacity)

Charging: USB-C charging

Weight: 212g