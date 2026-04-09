Apple releases iOS 26.4.1 for bug fixes: What's new, eligible iPhones, more

Apple has released a new update, iOS 26.4.1, for iPhones running the latest iOS version. According to a report by 9To5Mac, the iOS 26.4.1 update addresses a CloudKit-related issue affecting iCloud syncing and introduces a key change to Stolen Device Protection, particularly for enterprise devices.

Apple released iOS 26.4 in March with enhancements to Apple Intelligence, expanded Apple Music capabilities, new accessibility settings and more. Here is what’s new in the update iOS 26.4.1

iOS 26.4.1: What’s new

Stolen device protection

One of the major updates in iOS 26.4.1 is related to Stolen Device Protection. Apple has reportedly confirmed that this feature will now be automatically enabled for enterprise devices updating from iOS 26.4. This builds on an earlier move where Apple enabled the feature by default for non-enterprise users in iOS 26.4.

Stolen Device Protection was first introduced in 2024 as an added layer of security for iPhones. The feature is designed to protect user data if a device is stolen, especially in cases where someone might know the device's passcode. When the iPhone is away from familiar locations like home or work, additional security steps are required for sensitive actions. For example, actions such as accessing saved passwords or payment details require biometric authentication using Face ID or Touch ID, with no option to fall back on a passcode. This ensures that only the device owner can access critical information.

The feature also introduces a security delay for certain high-risk changes. For instance, if someone tries to change the Apple account password, they must wait for a set period and then complete another biometric verification. This delay helps prevent immediate unauthorised changes. ALSO READ: WhatsApp tests usernames to let users chat without sharing phone numbers This update comes shortly after Apple addressed major security vulnerabilities, including the Coruna and DarkSword exploits, through previous updates. With iOS 26.4.1, Apple continues to strengthen device security, even if the update appears minor on the surface. CloudKit issue Apple has also addressed an issue related to iCloud syncing with this update. According to the report from 9To5Mac, iOS 26.4.1 fixes a CloudKit bug that was causing problems with data syncing across devices. CloudKit is the system that powers iCloud data updates for many apps, so any issue with it can affect how information is shared and updated in real time.

ALSO READ: Android 17 beta introduces system-level gaming controller remapping: Report Due to this bug, some users may have experienced delays or inconsistencies in syncing data, such as app content, backups or changes made on one device not appearing on another. With the fix in iOS 26.4.1, Apple aims to restore a smoother and more reliable syncing process across iPhones, iPads and other Apple devices connected to iCloud. iOS 26.4.1 eligible iPhone models iPhone Air

iPhone 17 series: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17e

iPhone 16 series: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16e

iPhone 15 series: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14 series: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13 series: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12 series: iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11 series: iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2nd generation and later) How to update to iOS 26.4