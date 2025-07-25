Friday, July 25, 2025 | 11:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Google introduces 'Web Guide' feature for AI-curated Search page results

Google introduces 'Web Guide' feature for AI-curated Search page results

Google's Web Guide uses Gemini AI to organise search results into thematic clusters, offering structured insights for open-ended queries in an experimental Search Labs feature

Google's Web Guide

Google's Web Guide (Image: Google)

Sweta Kumari
Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 11:38 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Google has introduced Web Guide, an experimental AI-powered feature under its Search Labs initiative. Designed to enhance the traditional web search experience, Web Guide uses a customised version of Gemini AI to analyse open-ended queries and organise results into thematic clusters, helping users make sense of broader or complex topics.
 
According to the official Google blog, Web Guide uses a query fan-out technique to issue multiple related searches simultaneously, surfacing content that may not typically appear in standard search listings. This method builds on techniques similar to AI Mode, aiming to uncover deeper, overlooked web content.

What is Web Guide

Unlike traditional linear search results, Web Guide restructures the Web tab by categorising results based on different interpretations of a user’s query. The feature groups pages into topic-based sections, offering a more context-aware and organised browsing experience.
 
 
For example, a search for “how to solo travel in Japan” might surface separate clusters for:
  • Safety tips
  • Personal travel stories
  • Trip planning guides
By highlighting multiple facets of a topic, Web Guide provides users with a broader understanding of the subject, especially for open-ended or multifaceted queries. 

How does it work?

Web Guide is powered by a custom version of Gemini, which helps it understand both user intent and web content. The system is particularly useful for broad questions that don’t have a single definitive answer.
 
For instance, a query like:
 
“My family is spread across multiple time zones. What are the best tools for staying connected and maintaining close relationships despite the distance?”
 
...would prompt the AI to categorise results into clusters such as video calling apps, shared calendar tools, or long-distance relationship advice.
 
Currently, Web Guide is limited to the Web tab in Google Search. However, Google has confirmed that it will expand the feature to the “All” tab soon, bringing AI-organised results to a wider part of the search experience. 
Opt-in only 
As part of Search Labs, Web Guide is opt-in and available only to users who activate it manually through Search Labs settings. It can be turned off without affecting other experimental features.
 
By grouping related content thematically, Google aims to go beyond traditional keyword matching to create a deeper, user-intent driven search experience—signalling a shift toward more curated and intelligent information discovery.

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 11:37 AM IST

