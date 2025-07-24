Google now lets you turn photos into videos in Photos app: Check what's new

Google is rolling out new generative AI features for Google Photos that will let users turn still images into short videos and stylised artworks. These tools are powered by Google’s Veo 2 video generation model, the same model that powers similar video capabilities in the Gemini app.
Besides, Google has announced similar capabilities, powered by Veo 2, for YouTube Shorts allowing creators to generate videos from static pictures and add visual effects to them. These features are now rolling out in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, with broader availability planned later this year.
Google Photos: Photo to Video feature
The Photo to Video feature will allow users to pick a photo from the Photos app and apply animation presets to generate short six-second video clips. In Google Photos, users can choose between “Subtle movements” and “I’m feeling lucky” prompts. These clips will add movement and life to static images, with options to share them on social media platforms or with friends.
Photo to video in Google Photos is now rolling out in the US on both Android and iOS.
Also Read
Google Photos: AI Remix
Another new feature called Remix will let users apply visual styles like anime, comic book, 3D cartoon, or sketch effects to any photo in their gallery. This tool is designed to create shareable, playful content from everyday images.
Remix will begin rolling out in the US on both Android and iOS devices over the coming weeks.
Google Photos: New Create tab
Google is also introducing a Create tab in Google Photos. According to the Google blog, this new section will bring together all creative tools, including Photo to Video, Remix, collages, highlight videos, and more into one place for easy access.
Google Photos' new Create tab will roll out in the US starting next month.
Google Photos: Privacy and watermark
Google blog stated that all videos and photos generated using these AI tools will include SynthID invisible watermarks for traceability. Google also adds visual watermarks on videos to indicate AI-generated content.