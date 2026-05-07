Google tests autonomous AI agent as industry shifts beyond chatbots: Report

Google is reportedly testing a new AI agent called Remy internally, signalling how the broader artificial intelligence industry is rapidly moving beyond conversational chatbots toward autonomous systems capable of handling real-world tasks. According to a report by Business Insider, Remy is being positioned as an always available personal agent for work, education and day-to-day activities, with the ability to proactively complete tasks on behalf of users.

The tool is reportedly being tested by Google employees through a staff-only version of the Gemini app and is designed to integrate deeply with Google’s ecosystem of services. Unlike conventional AI assistants that mainly answer prompts or generate content, Remy is expected to monitor information, learn user preferences over time and autonomously handle complex multi-step tasks.

ALSO READ: Bard to Gemini and TPUs: Decoding Google's multi-pronged AI strategy Google’s Remy: What to expect According to the report, Remy is capable of monitoring information that matters to users, proactively handling complex tasks and learning user preferences through deep integration with Google services. Employees familiar with the project reportedly said that the tool is currently in internal testing. Business Insider in its report calls Remy comparable to OpenClaw, an AI agent that gained significant attention earlier this year for autonomously replying to messages, conducting research and navigating applications. The report stated that Remy is currently classified internally as a “dogfooding” project, a term commonly used in the tech industry when employees test products before a wider rollout. There is currently no word on when or whether the AI agent could become publicly available, but Google may throw a surprise by previewing it at its upcoming I/O, which is set to kick off from May 19.

The rise of agentic AI The development reflects a wider shift underway across the AI industry, where companies are increasingly focusing on “agentic AI” systems designed to act rather than simply respond. As AI models become more capable and reliable, tech firms are now racing to build assistants that can independently interact with apps, websites and digital services with minimal human input. Google itself has already started rolling out “Agent Mode” features within Gemini in select regions and subscription tiers. Earlier, the company said it was expanding agentic AI capabilities across Chrome, Search and the Gemini app. The company explained that Gemini could eventually help users search apartment listings on platforms such as Zillow, adjust filters, access listings through integrations and even schedule property tours on the user’s behalf.

ALSO READ: With iOS 27, Apple may open Siri and AI features to third-party models OpenAI’s reported AI-first smartphone The push toward autonomous AI is not limited to software assistants. OpenAI is also reportedly exploring AI-first hardware experiences. According to TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the company is accelerating development of an AI-focused smartphone that could fundamentally change how users interact with devices. The reported device is expected to rely heavily on AI agents capable of executing tasks in the background instead of requiring users to manually navigate applications. Users may simply describe what they want done, while the AI system handles execution autonomously. The phone is also expected to combine on-device and cloud-based AI processing for faster and more context-aware interactions.