Google testing AI-generated email replies on Gmail app for Android: Report

Google is reportedly testing Gemini AI-integration into the Gmail app for Android. According to a report by Android Central, Google is testing a new feature for the Gmail Android app that will allow users to use AI-generated replies to respond to e-mails.

Google has already made Gemini Advanced powered AI tools available on its services like Google Drive and Docs through Google One AI Premium subscription. It appears that the company is now targeting AI-integration into the mobile application of its services. Gemini AI powered tools are also available on Gmail. Google One AI subscribers can get suggestions for writing an email, although this functionality is only available in beta version.



According to the report, once the new feature gets enabled, Gemini will be able to analyse the content of the e-mail that the user has received and come up with suggestions. The AI powered tool will provide users with three potential replies that make sense in context of the received e-mail. The report states that in certain scenarios, the AI-generated responses can be as long as full sentences or multiple sentences. The user can then tap on any one of the suggested replies, which then moves automatically to the compose field. The message can then be edited or sent as it is.

The feature is currently available to select users, however it is expected to roll out soon to Google One AI subscribers globally.

In related news, Google is reportedly planning to make the Search Generative Experience (SGE), its generative AI-powered search tool, exclusive to paid-tier. According to a report by the Financial Times, Google is considering charging for generative AI features for Search, including the experimental AI-powered search service. According to the report, Google’s traditional search service will remain free to use, and the generative AI search experience will be added to its One AI Premium subscription plan. However, it is likely that the company will run ads in search results, irrespective of the subscription.