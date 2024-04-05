Google's Find My Device set to launch soon: What is it and how does it work

Finally, Google has confirmed the launch date for “Find My Device” network rollout. According to a report by 9To5Google, the American technology giant has sent an e-mail to select users informing them that the Find My Device network would be launching soon.

Google announced Find My Device Android device tracking network last year. The feature would help users locate missing phones, headphones, and other devices, leveraging the network between Android powered devices. The Find My Device network was supposed to launch earlier but got delayed as both Google and Apple worked together on the project to ensure that the technology is not misused to stalk and track someone else’s movements.

According to the report, various settings options started to roll out earlier this week to select users enrolled in the Google Play Services beta. However, the network itself is not made available. The report states that a few users have started receiving an email from Google stating that the network will launch “in three days.” The e-mail also stated advantages of the upcoming feature.

“With the new Find My Device network, you’ll be able to locate your devices even if they’re offline. You can also find any compatible Fast Pair accessories when they’re disconnected from your device. This includes compatible earbuds and headphones, and trackers that you can attach to your wallet, keys, or bike,” Google said in an email, according to 9To5Google. “You’ll get a notification on your Android devices when this feature is turned on in 3 days. Until then, you can opt out of the network through Find My Device on the web,” the company added.

Google shared a link in the email that it said will allow users to opt out of the network.

On opening the link, a pop-up notification appears that reads, “By using the Find My Device service, you allow Google to use location data, device information and connection events to locate your device and accessories. Device location is approximate, and may not always be accurate.”

Google Find My Device

However, upon trying to locate a smartphone (switched off) from the webpage, it shows that the device cannot be reached currently. Upon testing it on another device to find another smartphone, which is also switched off and inactive for a week now, the webpage shows the location accurately. It seems like there has been progress, and Google is now ready to roll out the Find My Device network.

Testing on the first device

Testing on another smartphone

The early preview is now accessible for select users in India and shows that it will allow users to play sound on the device remotely, to find its location. Additionally, there are other options such as “Secure device” and “Factory reset device”.