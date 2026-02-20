Google now lets users split screen, edit PDFs directly inside Chrome on web

Google has announced three new productivity features in Chrome on the web. The update introduces the ability to split screen within a single window, add PDF markup directly in the browser and save PDFs directly to Google Drive without downloading them first. According to the Google blog, the update focuses on reducing tab switching, making document edits easier and simplifying file management. Together, these features aim to simplify workflows and keep everything in one place. Here’s a look at what’s new.

Split view for multitasking

Chrome is bringing a split-view feature that lets users view two tabs side by side in a single window. The company said that the idea is to reduce the need to constantly switch between tabs or open multiple browser windows. The feature is said to be designed to create a more organised workspace inside the browser.

In its blog, Google said that early testers have used it for different tasks, such as teachers for grading assignments, students for taking notes while watching videos and developers for referring to documentation while coding. By keeping two tabs visible at the same time, split view aims to make multitasking smoother and reduce interruptions in the workflow. PDF annotations in Chrome As per the blog, Chrome's built-in PDF Viewer is also getting an update. Users can now highlight text and add notes directly inside a PDF file without downloading it or opening a separate application. Google said that the change allows quicker document review and editing. As mentioned, it can be used for signing documents, reviewing reports, marking up class material or simply highlighting important sections. The addition removes an extra step in the process, as users may no longer need third-party apps for basic annotations.